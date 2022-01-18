Zee Tamil’s children’s show in trouble after apparently mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B ministry sends legal notice





Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also known as the I&B Ministry, issued a notice against Zee Entertainment Enterprises, for one of its shows titled Junior Super Star Season 4 (a Tamil reality show ). This notice was filed by BJP IT and Social Media Cell Chairman, Tamil Nadu, CTR Nirmal Kumar. Well, the notice claims that the channel’s show made horrible comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Below is all the information you need to know about the fiasco. Thus, the notice sent by the BJP State Chairman for IT and Social Media to Zee Entertainment Enterprises states that the ministry received a complaint against the airing of a TV program Junior Super Star Season 4 on 15.01.2022 (15th Jan) by Zee Tamil TV channel.” The notice continues to state that ZEE is requested to provide comments on the complaint to this ministry within 7 days failing which further action will be taken. It is to be noted that the complaint filed by Nirmal Kumar was related to Junior Super Stars Season 4 show aired on Zee Tamil. The notice talks about an awkward scene in the series, in which two children played the role of a king and a minister. The skit that the children performed resembled a famous Tamil historical political comedy film Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi. It was noted that the skit showed them mocking the ruler of a fictional kingdom of Sindhiya. This scene from the show, which has gone viral on social media, showed how the two children acted out a skit in which they mocked the king who tried to demonetize money in a proposal to eradicate black money but failed in the process. . One of the alleged digs passed on by the children to the PM of India was when one of the children said that the king only wore different colored jackets and walked around. While many in the audience, including the judges, were seen laughing and applauding the performance, Nirmal thought otherwise. He then wrote a letter to Chief Cluster Officer of Zee Enterprises Limited Siju Prabhakaran claiming that 10-year-olds are forced to perform such “mocking and obnoxious” performances and are forced to spread false information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must Read: Anushka Shetty calls Arundhati a unique character in her life as the film turns 13 Be part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news and more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you are here, feel free to share your valuable feedback in the comment section. Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

