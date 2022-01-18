Imagining Nusantara – Editorial – The Jakarta Post

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Wed 19 January 2022





Editorial

For better or for worse, it really does happen. The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the State Capital Bill which will provide a legal basis for the government’s plan to move the capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.

The law, which has been the subject of rapid deliberation for less than four months, gives the green light to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s ambitious plan, which is expected to cost $32 billion, and which has been met with skepticism .

Yet the former mayor of Surakarta in Central Java, who built brick by brick his political influence at the national level in Jakarta was undeterred.

With support from the international community, ranging from Japanese conglomerate Softbank to the United Arab Emirates, the president can now begin construction on the new capital, which may not be ready when his term ends in 2024.

There were many doubts when Jokowi first announced his vision just after securing his second term in 2019. The project is not like any other. It was not like when Malaysia moved its seat of government from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya, which is only about 34 kilometers away. Or other cases of exchanging capitals in other countries, which mostly involve the same landmass.

Moving the capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan may bring not only political and administrative transformations, but also cultural ones. Jakarta has been the center of government and business since even before Indonesia’s independence. It has known wars and revolutions that have made Indonesia what it is today and the embodiment of Java’s superiority over the other islands of the country.

While people blame much of the wealth and development inequality between Java and the rest of the country on the centralized government of the Suharto era, the system of development and decentralization that was established in the ashes of the most The country’s long presidential rule has not changed the fact that Indonesia is still centered on Java.

According to the last census of 2020, Java is home to 152 million people, or about 56% of the country’s population, compared to 6.15% who live in Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, which will host the new capital. . This despite the fact that Kalimantan is four times larger than Java.

With such a large demographic advantage, Java controls around 59% of the country’s gross domestic product according to Statistics Indonesia in 2020.

East Kalimantan, however, is indeed among the provinces with the highest regional gross domestic product (GDP) per capita at Rp 125 million (USD 8,708), second only to Jakarta at Rp 170 million. East Kalimantan has a population of 3.7 million, about a third of that of Jakarta.

The head of the National Development Planning Agency, Suharso Monoarfa, said Jokowi had chosen Nusantara as the name for the new capital which will occupy an area between the northern regencies of Penajem Paser and Kutai Kartanegara.

With flooding and deforestation rampant in the region and the lack of infrastructure that Kalimantan currently has, there is no guarantee that the new capital will become a better capital of Indonesia.

But for now, the new investment plan allows Indonesians to dream of a new future outside of Java.



