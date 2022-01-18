Politics
Indonesia edges closer to capital move as Jakarta sinks | News | DW
Indonesia’s legislature on Tuesday passed a bill that creates the legal framework to move the country’s capital from Jakarta, a sinking, congested, polluted and flood-prone megacity with more than 10 million people to the jungles of Kalimantan, on the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away.
Tuesday’s bill, known as the State Capital Act, outlines a governing body called the State Capital Authority and details how the $32 billion ($28.2 billion) spent on its construction should be spent.
“The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new center of economic gravity,” said Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa.
When did Indonesia start moving the capital?
Initial construction of the project, originally proposed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo known as Jokowi in April 2019 and due to start in 2020, had been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
From now on, roads and ports will be among the priority infrastructure projects to be tackled from 2022 to 2024.
The Indonesian Ministry of Finance says some of the projects undertaken will be carried out through public-private partnerships, or PPPs.
Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, the president said the new capital would be a place ‘where people are close to anywhere, where they can bike and walk everywhere because there are zero emissions’ .
He said the capital “will not just have government offices, we want to build a new smart metropolis that can be a magnet for global talent and a hub of innovation.”
This ambition was echoed by a government statement saying the new capital will put Indonesia “in a more strategic position for global trade routes, investment flows and technological innovation”.
The government hopes that the new capital of Indonesia, the most populous country and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, and home to the largest Muslim population in the world, will become a “super hub” for pharmaceuticals, health and low-carbon technology.
The government says it will create a zero-emission utopia; critics fear destruction of endangered animals and their habitat
Where will the new capital of Indonesia be?
The new capital is expected to occupy about 56,180 hectares (216 square miles) in the province of East Kalimantan, in the Indonesian part of Borneo, an island it shares with Malaysia and Brunei. A total of 256,142 hectares have been set aside for the project, with additional land reserved for future expansion.
Several presidents have proposed such an approach in the past. Widodo, however, was the first to venture there, even choosing his name, “Nusantara”, which means archipelago in Indonesian.
The move was seen as inevitable as the greater Jakarta region has more than 30 million people and environmental experts warn a third of the city could be underwater by 2050.
While proponents have pointed to the benefits of the move, critics say the megaproject further threatens Borneo’s rainforests already under attack by the country’s mining and palm oil industries and the endangered species that inhabit them.
Critics also lament that the law was rushed through parliament with little public consultation or environmental impact assessment.
Is Indonesia the first country to relocate its capital?
No deadline has been set for the finalization of the project, and Jakarta will remain the capital of Indonesia until a presidential decree is issued to formalize the move.
If Nusantara were to become a reality, Indonesia would follow in the footsteps of Brazil (1960), Malaysia (2003) and Myanmar (2006) in moving the center of government from a crowded city to a city dedicated to the seat of government.
Indonesia consists of around 17,000 islands, but more than half of its 270 million people live on Java, which is the most populated island in the world.
js/wmr (AFP, Reuters)
