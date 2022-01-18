Maryam says fall of PTI government is only a matter of days





PML-N Deputy Chairperson Maryam Nawaz talks to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court in the federal capital on January 18, 2021. YouTube/HumNewsLiveMaryam Nawaz says the mechanism to change the PTI government will be soon revealed. him being PM.Farrukh Habib responds, says government to complete its constitutional mandate.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that judging by the state of the government, it is only a matter of days, not months or weeks, before it is shipped.

The Deputy Chairman of PML-N, speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), said the mechanism for change of government would soon be revealed to the people.

“But first we will have to get rid of this incompetent government,” she said. “The entire nation is aware of the truth behind the controversy it is trying to stir up.”

She said that despite a “trial” phase, not a single member of Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N provincial assembly has decided to break away from the party.

“But although Imran Khan is the incumbent prime minister, his party members do not respect him,” the PML-N deputy chairman said.

“The urgency with which the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) seeks to overthrow the government is only surpassed by the government officials themselves who seek to do the same,” she said in response to a question. .

Farrukh Habib responds

Responding to Maryam, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that according to the PML-N vice-president, the government would be overthrown last December.

“We have [formed a government] by the vote of the people, we will complete our constitutional term,” said the Minister of State.

Habib said the PML-N vice president was part of the losing team, as he criticized the PDM for announcing a long march seven times to overthrow the government.

Criticizing former Prime Minister Nawaz, he said the former prime minister was declared ineligible by the Supreme Court because he had “looted” the country’s wealth. He said Nawaz was not seeking treatment in London, but rather it was an excuse to extend his stay abroad.

“Nawaz’s only place is Adiala prison […] let him come back, we will even provide him with a [air] ticket,” he said.

He claimed there was a split between the PML-N, Maryam and party chairman Shahbaz Sharif trying to overthrow each other.

