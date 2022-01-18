Boris Johnson denies being warned the drinking party was against the rules

Boris Johnson has ‘categorically’ denied being warned that an aperitif in the garden of 10 Downing Street – the UK Prime Minister’s official residence and office – risked breaching lockdown rules.



Photo: AFP / NurPhoto

‘Nobody told me it was against the rules,’ the Prime Minister said, adding: ‘I would have remembered.

Former aide Dominic Cummings says he warned Johnson at the time and accused him of misleading MPs about it.

When asked if he would resign if found to have misled MPs, Johnson replied: “Let’s see what the report says.”

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is due to issue a report into the alleged breach of Covid rules at lockdown meetings in Downing Street and government departments.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg reported that a group of MPs first elected in 2019 had met to discuss the situation, with conversations about a group of them submitting letters on Wednesday after midday calling on the party to hold a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership. .

It’s unclear how many concerned people will go ahead and submit a secret letter calling for a competition, but a senior MP has told the BBC it could be ‘a matter of hours’ before things get real. are moving, Kuenssberg said.

Johnson also issued a public apology to the Queen for the No 10 party on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April last year.

Appearing upset when asked about the parties, he said: “I deeply and bitterly regret that this happened.

“I can only renew my apologies to both Her Majesty and the country for the errors of judgment that have been made and for which I take full responsibility.”

On Friday, Downing Street apologized to Buckingham Palace for the two staff parties – which Johnson did not attend – on April 16, 2021.

The following day, the Queen sat alone – socially distant from her family – as she mourned her husband.

‘End of the road’

In his blog, Dominic Cummings, who was still working in Downing Street at the time of the May 20, 2020 aperitif, claimed the Prime Minister dismissed his warnings.

Cummings said the idea that a senior aide – the prime minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds – failed to check with Johnson, after he was warned that his invitation for a drink in garden number 10 breached the rules, “is not credible”.

Two other former Downing Street officials told the BBC they recalled Cummings telling them that day that he had advised the Prime Minister not to allow drinks.

Asked about Cummings’ claims during a visit to a north London hospital, Johnson said: “I can tell you categorically that nobody said it was something that was against the rules, that broke the Covid rules.”

Responding to his latest statement, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Boris Johnson clearly knows this is the end of the road.

“He’s the Prime Minister, he made the rules, he didn’t need anyone to tell him that the party he attended broke them.

“If he had any respect for the British public, he would do the right thing and quit.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the PM was ‘just making it worse for himself’ with his ’empty excuses’ and ‘transparent lies’.

SNP deputy leader at Westminster Kirsten Oswald said it was ‘clear the Prime Minister was not being candid’ about the events in the Downing Street garden.

In his interview, Johnson repeated the apology he made to MPs last week for “mistakes” made at the May 2020 meeting.

“As I said in the House of Commons, when I walked out into that garden I thought I was attending a business event.”

He said he had not seen the email sent by Mr Reynolds inviting staff to ‘socially distanced drinks in Garden No 10’.

“I only saw him the other day. I only saw him when he appeared,” the prime minister said.

“What I remember is being out in this garden for a short time and for 25 minutes to thank the staff who had worked on Covid, who were continuing to work on Covid, and then going back to the office.

“If I had had my time again, I wouldn’t have let things develop this way.”

When asked if he had lied to Parliament about parties, he replied: “No. I want to start by repeating my apologies to everyone for the errors of judgment that I have made, that we may have -be made at No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.”

Johnson said he would make a further statement about the alleged rule breaches at Downing Street when Sue Gray publishes her report, which is expected shortly.

So far six Tory MPs have publicly said they do not trust the Prime Minister, while Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP are urging him to quit.

Fifty-four Tory MPs are to write letters calling on Johnson to leave in order to spark a leadership race.

Cabinet ministers sided with the Prime Minister, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying ‘of course’ he believed Johnson’s version of events, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said prime ministers should normally resign had been found to have misled MPs, but believed Johnson would remain in office for “many years”.

– BBC