Trump thinks DeSantis owes him everything





Trump created DeSantis. Can he break it if he wants? Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Like the crime boss he so often resembles, Donald Trump has an almost feudal understanding of the loyalty he commands from his vassals, the people he has raised from obscurity into the dazzling light of his reflected glory. When said vassals fail to show him the proper gratitude, it infuriates him. In the case of some treacherous carpenters like Michael Cohen or Anthony Scaramucci, you get the sense that Trump doesn’t spend a lot of rage on them; after all, everyone knows they wouldn’t be losers without their identification with the 45th president.

But for the Republican politicians Trump believes he has especially blessed, there is a certain expectation of public gratitude and obedience. This is the most obvious reason for the alleged rivalry (or even feud) between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Insiders repeatedly tell us that Trump has expressed irritation at his governors’ failure to give him proper praise and, even worse, to turn down opportunities to publicly rule out any challenge to a Trump comeback if that. had to be in the cards for 2024. These are the magic words that other possible 2024 contenders, such as Nikki Haley and Kristi Noem, have already spoken. DeSantis’ real and imagined debts to Trump explain the growing intensity of this resentment.

When considering how the enmity between the two men can grow, it’s worth comparing DeSantis’ situation to that of his Georgia counterpart, Brian Kemp. Like DeSantis, Kemp benefited greatly from a timely endorsement from Trump in a 2018 gubernatorial primary (although in Kemps’ case, it came during a Republican runoff campaign against an opponent which he could have beaten anyway, while DeSantis got an early nod towards the end of 2017 that gave him a huge boost against dominating favorite Adam Putnam). Kemp’s first big break with Trump came in late 2019 when he pointedly rejected the then president’s instructions to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat. Most famously, Kemp earned himself a Trump-backed main challenge in 2022 by supporting Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffenspergers’ certification of Joe Bidens’ 2020 victory in Peach State.

It was almost forgotten that another incident marked the deterioration of the Trump-Kemp relationship between the Senate snub and the November 2020 betrayal: a very public rebuke in April 2020 of the governor of Georgia by the president for reopening businesses. Georgia Keys before getting the high sign from the White House. You get the feeling that Trump felt that Kemp had earned a very short leash and was being reminded to follow. But it was also an indication that Trump was quite (and rightly) nervous about perceptions of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and was counting on supporters like Kemp to strictly toe the line.

It’s a lesson DeSantis may want to take to heart, as he clearly establishes an independent identity as a hardliner against any public policy that might sacrifice getting and spending (and freedom given by God to infect your neighbors!) -sanitary considerations. Trump is mindful of all of his COVID-19-related activities, including vaccines and his recurring interest in business shutdowns. So even DeSantis’ most indirect disrespect on this is going to be deeply felt at Mar-a-Lago.

But you have to understand that this is DeSantiss’ sheer presumption in imagining a national political trajectory for himself, one that doesn’t depend on Trump and really bothers the former president. Already, the Governor of Florida would have lost any legacy of the MAGA movement if Trump retired. And if he doesn’t, DeSantis will end up having to pull his cheeks and submit to Trump’s leadership or risk being crushed like a bug in 2024 (it’s too late for Trump to recruit a challenger in 2022, like he did it in Georgia). The former president didn’t seem embarrassed to be underestimated and openly scorned by 2016 rivals like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham; perhaps he was even anticipating the pleasure of seeing them crawling into his tent once he had defeated them. But he probably views DeSantis as just another satrap like Cohen or Scaramucci who has now grown way too big for his panties. The wrath to come could make the revenge meted out to Kemp soft in comparison.

