Islamabad HC urges Imran and cabinet to take action against ex-naval chief





New Delhi: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Additional Attorney General (AAG) to ensure that his guidelines for the demolition of the Navy Sailing Club and the initiation of criminal charges against the former Navy chief , Admiral (ret’d) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi are in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet, The Express Tribune reported.

A two-member High Court divisional bench including Justices Amir Farooq and Gul Hassan Aurangzeb ordered the former navy chief to appear before the cabinet secretary on Wednesday if the cabinet fails to make a decision by then , according to the report.

The guidelines were issued during the hearing on an inter-court appeal filed by lawyer Ashtar Osaf, challenging the court’s order to demolish the sailing club and the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former leader of the navy.

The call said the former navy chief had served as an officer in the Pakistan Navy for 45 years, commanding it from 2017 to 2020.

She added that the appeal on which the decision had been pronounced was not admissible.

He also noted that the original motion did not call for criminal charges, therefore the January 7 single-seat verdict should be declared null and void, the report added.

The appellant said the court wrote in its verdict that the former navy chief violated his oath by opening an illegal building, while the executive, in a notice issued on August 23, 1991, appointed the chief of the navy as chief patron of water sports. all over Pakistan.

He added that the Navy Sailing Club building was given to him in 1994 and the land for the naval farms was also purchased.

To this, Justice Farooq said that everything belongs to the government and is simply used by the relevant ministry.

He cited the example of the Ministry of Justice responsible for court buildings, saying that the competent ministry for the armed forces is the Ministry of Defence.

