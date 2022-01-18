Indonesia approves bill to move country’s capital to Borneo





Indonesia will soon have a new capital which currently does not exist. Construction is expected to begin soon now that the Indonesian parliament has passed a bill approving the move. The capital, named Nusantara, will be built in Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo. The current capital of the Asian country is Jakarta, one of the largest cities in Southeast Asia with a population of over 10.5 million and one of the oldest continuously inhabited in the region. . The idea of ​​moving capital has been discussed for many years and many presidents. It looks like current President Joko Widodo (also known as Jokowi) is the one to do it. The plan was implemented in 2019, shifting the focus from Java, the island where Jakarta is located, to the rest of the Indonesian archipelago which is called Nunasantara as the capital will be known. The government of Jokowi wants the new city to be not only a political center but also a place of cutting-edge science and technology, with sustainability in mind. Critics have pointed out that the creation of a new city does not really scream sustainability, and there has been limited public and environmental consultation, with some concern over the destruction of forest for the construction of the new capital. That said, the winning project in the design competition is inspired by nature and focused on the city being built on restored palm oil plantations. The design also uses less than half of the 5,600 hectares allocated by the government plan. In the design, the rest will be rainforests and wetlands. Part of the city will be car-free, have a streetcar public transit system, and be designed to be compact so people can walk from one end to the other in less than an hour. It will be connected to the two main hubs in the region: the capital of the province of East Kalimantan, Samarinda; and Balikpapan, the region’s largest city. Construction should begin very soon, possibly in a few months. Crucial infrastructure to build the city will be ready by 2024, a stage described as the most critical. The last construction will be completed by 2045. “From 2022 to 2024, we will focus on priorities…We understand that we are still facing the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery, and these will continue to be our priorities. But the new development of ‘fixed assets can also be categorized under economic salvage (project),’ Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said at a press conference reported byChannel News Asia. [h/t:Channel News Asia]

