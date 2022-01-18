Connect with us

Erdogan says Serbia's support crucial for Bosnia's territorial integrity

3 mins ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Serbian counterpart that Belgrade’s support for Bosnia’s territorial integrity is very important and its role is essential for peace and stability in the region.

Speaking in Ankara after talks with President Aleksandar Vucic, Erdogan also called on the leaders of the three Bosnian entities to refrain from any action that could endanger the territorial integrity of the Balkan country and urged them to act. “with a sense of responsibility”.

He said Bosnian Serb, Croat and Bosnian leaders would be invited to crisis talks after Serbian elections in April.

The crisis erupted after nationalist lawmakers in Republika Srpska, the Bosnian Serb entity, last year passed a non-binding measure to begin withdrawing from Bosnia’s central armed forces, tax system and judiciary. .

The measure has long been backed by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who earlier this month was sanctioned by Washington for “destabilizing and corrupt activities and attempts to dismantle” the US-brokered Dayton peace accords. that ended the Bosnian war of 1992-1995.

“After these (Serbian) elections, we want to bring together the leaders of these three groups and have a meeting with them. With this meeting, let’s take steps to ensure the territorial integrity of Bosnia,” Erdogan told a conference joint press release with Vucic. . “We agreed on that.”

He said the meeting could take place in Istanbul or Belgrade.

Vucic said at the press conference that Belgrade is committed to the integrity of Bosnia and that preserving peace and stability in the Balkans is paramount, as well as “respecting differences”.

The 1995 Dayton Accords created two autonomous entities – Republika Srpska and the Croat-Muslim Federation – which share some central institutions under a weak and often dysfunctional central government.

Dodik described Bosnia as an experiment of the international community and an impossible and imposed country.

He also said that the Srebrenica massacre in 1995, in which some 8,000 Muslim men and boys were massacred by Bosnian Serb forces, did not take place. The massacre was ruled a genocide by the international war crimes tribunal.

Turkey, which has long historical ties to the Balkans, called the decision by Bosnian Serb lawmakers “wrong, dangerous” and offered to mediate the crisis, raising fears of a relapse into the ethnic conflicts in Bosnia.

Erdogan, who visited Tirana on January 17, was quoted by local media as saying that Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Dodik and other regional officials expressed support for his mediation offer.

With information from Reuters

