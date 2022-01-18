Donald Trump falsely admits he didn’t win the 2020 election





He lied for a long time, but Donald Trump might have accidentally admitted that he actually lost the 2020 US election.

Trump’s insistence that he won the 2020 election and was knocked out of victory over Joe Biden led to dramatic and tragic scenes on January 6, 2021, as a crowd of Trump supporters attempted to storm Capitol Hill to prevent Biden from being certified as the next POTUS.

Even since then, however, Trump hasn’t given up on the lie, insisting it was done hard and in fact won the election.

However, at its first rally of 2022, Indy100 reports that the former president blurted out for a moment that he had finally conceded defeat.

Speaking in Florence, Arizona, Trump boasted of winning states such as Ohio, Florida and Iowa. He commented that he won every state tied to the Legislature in a generally nonsensical claim that really means nothing.

However, it was what he said next that stood out. After talking about his multiple statehood victories, Trump added: The one thing we haven’t won is the election.

So here is an admission of defeat. Except not quite because what he actually seems to be trying to say is that the election was stolen from him by comparing the irregularities of his state wins to the election.

Elsewhere during his rally speech, Trump decided to reminisce about the events of Jan. 6 and rejoiced at the size of the crowd that showed up to support him on that fateful day. Although the mob killed several people and injured dozens more, Trump was quick to congratulate them.

Speaking of the MAGA supporters who showed up that day, he said: They don’t talk about the size of that crowd, I think it was the biggest ever, and the fake news is none of that. never speak.

