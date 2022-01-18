The Limits of Pakistan’s Strategic Pivot to Geoeconomics





The US-China rivalry will force Islamabad to continue to focus on geostrategy.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has announced a foreign policy shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics. The fact that strategic competition between world powers undermines world peace and makes diplomacy unpredictable “has made economic diplomacy all the more important”, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. Geoeconomics involves using geography as a lever to maximize economic well-being.

The Pakistani government’s willingness to change its approach is understandable – relying on geoeconomics would help mitigate the costs incurred by growing competition between the United States and China. However, while Islamabad thinks it can maximize its own interests through geoeconomics, the international system can prevent it; Pakistan cannot ignore geopolitics.

With Afghanistan, Iran, China and India as neighbours, Pakistan occupies a strategic position that presents its own challenges and opportunities. Pakistan and India, rivals for decades, were on the brink of war as recently as 2019. During the escalation, Pakistan said it shot down two Indian fighter jets. At the time, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that a conflict between two nuclear powers was not possible and, as he had expected, the deterrent power of nuclear weapons prevented an escalation towards war.

With the growing rivalry between the United States and China, geopolitics could reignite tensions between the two countries; Pakistani-Indian tensions could become another battleground. Geoeconomics is limited in its ability to put an end to these tensions.

American-Chinese rivalry

From the American point of view, India is an important potential ally in balancing China. India has the second largest population in the world, its economy is growing rapidly and its position allows Washington to extend its containment strategy to the Indo-Pacific.

US officials have argued for years that India will have to decide and take sides, and have predicted that India will side with the US. While India may try to avoid this decision-making, systemic realities will push India to do so. Just as Australia was forced by the international system to join AUKUS, India too will side with the United States. The bloody border clashes between China and India in 2020 were just a small glimpse into the mighty strength of the international system.

Since US lawmakers see India’s value in the larger geopolitical context, they suggested lifting India from CAATSA sanctions after it purchased the S-400 air defense systems from Russia. Moreover, with the growth of US-India ties, India will have better access to weapons systems and increase its arsenal to balance China.

From the Chinese point of view, Pakistan is of great importance. Without Pakistan, Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative would be nearly impossible. Pakistan’s strategic position and access to the sea are key to China’s geopolitical ambitions. Chinese investments in Pakistan are estimated at $65 billion. The value and significance of the Chinese investment was likely a major consideration for Prime Minister Khan in his stance on China’s treatment of the Turkish Uyghur Muslim minority in China.

The people of Pakistan have learned from the past how the United States abandoned them at critical times, despite Islamabad’s critical role in the post-9/11 era. After the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, the strategic value of Pakistan for the United States will decrease even more.

In this context, geoeconomics can help Pakistan work on regional stability, generate profits and create mutually beneficial agreements. Yet economics cannot – and will not – overshadow the security dilemma that Pakistan will face.

achilles heels

The period ahead for India and Pakistan will require both sides to increase their capabilities and address their weaknesses. In this context, both India and Pakistan have their Achilles heels. For India, the Modi government’s racist policies against minority Muslim and Christian populations could turn into its greatest weakness. In addition to humanitarian considerations, it makes no sense to alienate 213 million people when New Delhi could, on the contrary, benefit from its Muslim population vis-à-vis Pakistan. When the time comes, Indian politicians will regret using violence against Muslims and Christians.

Pakistan’s Achilles heel will be Afghanistan. Pakistan already hosts 1.45 million Afghan refugees. After the US withdrawal and takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan is threatened with near-universal poverty. It is in Pakistan’s interest to ensure relative stability in the war-ravaged country and to guarantee a modicum of economic activity that would prevent new waves of migration. Islamabad also wants to prevent any foreign actor from using Afghan territory to harm Pakistan. In other words, Pakistan must manage a difficult relationship with the Taliban to convince opinionated figures to be more conclusive and realistic. In doing so, Pakistan must also try to convince the international community to help the Afghan people and to accept the Taliban as a reality.

The geopolitical dynamics of the region promise that Pakistan will face new challenges and new threats. By improving economic activities in the region, Pakistan can build bridges and generate wealth to ease the future burden of the international system on the country.

For example, investments in infrastructure that connects Pakistan to European markets would provide Pakistan with additional opportunities. Islamabad knows it. However, geoeconomics will only help Pakistan in areas where geopolitics will allow it.

Regional integration and the collective pursuit of sustainable development in an environment of peace and stability would help Pakistan. For example, if Pakistan manages to build a functional and efficient rail supply line to Turkey via Iran, it will help the country better reach the European market. Chinese investments in Pakistan under the Belt and Road project will increase Pakistan’s value in world trade. Stronger naval transport links with the Gulf States and Africa can also help Pakistan multiply its economic relations.

Source: World TRT

