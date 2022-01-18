Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to remote Borneo





Mr Jokowi, as the president is known, first announced the plan in 2019, but progress has been delayed by the pandemic.

Indonesia’s parliament has approved a bill to move the national capital from Jakarta to a jungle area of ​​Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, the planning minister announced on Tuesday. The new State Capital Law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious $32 billion mega-project, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed. “The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new center of economic gravity,” Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament after the bill passed. law on Tuesday. The new center will be called “Nusantara”, a Javanese name for the Indonesian archipelago chosen by the president, Monoarfa announced on Monday. Plans to move the government from Jakarta, a bustling megacity of 10 million that suffers from chronic congestion, flooding and air pollution, have been floated by several presidents, but none have gone so far . Mr Jokowi, as the president is known, first announced the plan in 2019, but progress has been delayed by the pandemic. Southeast Asia’s largest economy has envisioned the new capital as a low-carbon “superhub” that will support the pharmaceutical, healthcare and technology sectors and drive sustainable growth beyond the Java Island. But critics say the law was rushed through with limited public consultation and environmental consideration. Nusantara, which follows the creation of new capitals in countries such as Brazil and more recently Myanmar, will be led by a principal authority whose position is equivalent to a minister, the deputy chairman of the project’s special committee said on Monday. law, Saan Mustofa. Among the candidates for this position are, according to local media, the former Minister of Research and Technology, Bambang Brodjonegoro, and the former Governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ou Ahok.

