Ex-Trump adviser says ex-president chose to fight Ron DeSantis at the wrong time





Some recent reports have claimed that the relationship between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has turned acrimonious.

Reports argue that some of the hostility centers around the idea that Trump views the fellow Republican as a potential challenger for the GOP nomination for president in 2024, and a former adviser to the ex-president said that it was too early for such a political posture.

“We are not in Republican primary season,” Sam Nunberg, a former Trump adviser, said in an article published Tuesday in The Hill. “It’s a fight for mid-2023. It’s not a fight to start having in 2022.”

However, DeSantis’ publicist told Newsweek that reports of tensions between the governor and the former president are a “fabricated media narrative.”

A spokesman for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said stories claiming he had a strained relationship with former President Donald Trump were a “fabricated media narrative”. In this photo, then-gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks with Trump during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport on November 3, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Nunberg has worked for Trump on several occasions after first being hired as a political consultant in 2011. He also served as a communications adviser for Trump in 2015 at the start of Trump’s presidential campaign, although he later endorsed Senator Ted Cruz for president in 2016 and disparaged Trump’s political strategy. .

Trump then sued Nunberg for breaching a confidentiality agreement over information allegedly leaked to a news outlet, and their dispute was settled out of court. In 2018, Nunberg testified before a federal grand jury during Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Nunberg’s comments to The Hill came after a Sunday New York Times article that also described a strained relationship between Trump and DeSantis. Another article published Monday in Axios cited an unnamed source who claimed that Trump made several critical comments about the governor of Florida.

Both articles argued that the source of the acrimony Trump feels toward DeSantis is that the latter has not publicly stated that he will not seek the 2024 presidential nomination if Trump runs again, like some other Republicans. eminent have promised.

Meanwhile, Trump also made a comment regarding the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots that some interpreted as a political stunt against DeSantis.

During an interview last week on the One America News Network, Trump criticized politicians who do not reveal whether or not they have received reminders, calling them “gutless.”

Previously, DeSantis hadn’t said directly whether he received the booster shot at the request of Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in December, saying instead that he “did everything I did, the normal shot” when asked about the third dose. He has also long maintained that getting vaccinated is a personal decision.

“President Trump is clearly the one picking a fight here, and it’s a fight that’s too soon and unnecessary,” Nunberg told The Hill.

DeSantis dismissed the idea that any hard feelings exist between him and the former president during an interview last week. While appearing on the Ruthless podcast, DeSantis said of such speculation, “I think that’s what the media does.”

His publicist, Christina Pushaw, reiterated that message on Tuesday.

It is no coincidence that this fabricated media narrative emerged during the worst week of Biden’s presidency to date, as it became clear that Biden would not be able to implement Build Back Better, de enact sweeping legislation to federalize elections or “shut down the virus”. as he promised during his campaign,” Pushaw told Newsweek.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/former-trump-adviser-says-ex-president-picking-fight-ron-desantis-wrong-time-1670296 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos