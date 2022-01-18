Politics
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi via teleprompter: how the device works
During the virtual summit of the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Modi had to interrupt his address due to a technical problem. Many thought this was due to a technical glitch in the teleprompter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda Summit via video conference on Monday. During the summit, PM Modi had to interrupt his address due to a technical problem.
Many thought it was due to a technical glitch in the teleprompter, but no official statement confirmed it.
After the video of PM’s speech has gone viral, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies.
What is a teleprompter?
Teleprompter, also known as autocue, is a display device that helps a person read a speech or script. It is commonly used in television newsrooms. Its screen is placed slightly below the video camera on which the presenter reads the script.
However, the teleprompter used by the Prime Minister is slightly different.
How does the PM teleprompter work?
While many believe the glass panel seen around the Prime Minister as he delivers his speech from the Red Fort is bulletproof glass, it is actually a teleprompter.
The type of teleprompter is called a conference teleprompter. In this, the LCD screen is at the bottom, the focus of which remains upwards. There are bezels around the presenter, which are aligned in such a way that the text displayed on the LCD screen is reflected on them. In this way, the Prime Minister ends his speech without any problem.
Speech speed is controlled by an operator who listens carefully to the speaker and follows his speech. When the speaker interrupts his address, the operator interrupts the text. However, the public does not see these texts. Only the operator and the speaker can see it.
How much does this teleprompter cost?
The cost of a conference teleprompter in India ranges from Rs 2.7 lakh to 17 lakh, depending on its size and brand.
Watch | PM Modi delivers state of the world address on WEF’s Davos agenda
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
