INDONESIA Nusantara will be the new capital of Indonesia





President Widodo made the decision in 2019, but the project was halted due to the pandemic. The city will rise in East Kalimantan, in the center of the country. Jakarta will remain as an economic and financial center.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – Indonesia will have a new capital, and it will be called Nusantara. It will rise in East Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, replacing Jakarta, which is located on the most populated island of Java. The official announcement was made yesterday, but as early as August 2019, President Joko Widodo had announced a multi-billion dollar project to relocate the capital, which was stalled, for various reasons, by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jakarta, with its 10 million inhabitants, is more prone to natural disasters, such as floods, earthquakes and forest fires. The northern part has already been submerged by water and due to traffic jams, the city is among the most polluted metropolises in Asia. On the other hand, according to Widodo, Nusantara not only will not have these problems, but will be located exactly in the center of the country between the two developing cities of Samarinda and Balikpapan. The new urban center will house the administrative headquarters of the government, while the current capital will continue to play the role of economic and financial center of the country. About “58% of Indonesia’s total gross domestic product occurs on the island of Java, which guarantees food security for the whole country,” Jokowi said in 2019. “The country’s new capital will be located in a wide area between North Penajam Paser Regency and Kutai Kartanegara Regency,” he explained, noting the presence of two major transport hubs in East Kalimantan, the international airport and seaport near Balikpapan. Nyoman Nuarta, a Balinese artist from Tabanan, is the winner of the government competition to design the new presidential palace. Nusantara is a popular term that literally means “outer islands” or more simply “archipelago”. It was used in reference to the whole of maritime Southeast Asia or Indonesia (Dutch East Indies) before independence in 1945. It always includes references to cultures related to Austronesia and other countries in the region, with the exception of Papua New Guinea. According to various historical sources, the word originated from the oath taken by Gajah Mada, military leader and prime minister of the Majapahit Empire in East Java in 1336. Gajah Mada brought the empire to its height of glory and swore not to eat any food containing spices until he had conquered all “Nusantara”. According to other sources, however, the term has an older origin referring to the union of the maritime kingdoms of Southeast Asia in opposition to the rise of the Mongol Yuan dynasty in mainland China in 1275.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asianews.it/news-en/Nusantara-to-be-Indonesia%25E2%2580%2599s-new-capital-54939.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos