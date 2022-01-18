Politics
Boris Johnson breaks silence by saying ‘nobody told me’ Downing Street party broke rules
The Prime Minister has stood by his defense that the Downing Street BYOB bash in May 2020 was a ‘work event’
Video unavailable
Boris Johnson has claimed ‘nobody told me’ that an alcoholic lockdown party in the Downing Street garden broke Covid rules.
The under-fire Prime Minister broke cover for the first time in days to insist he had not lied to Parliament about the May 2020 event, which he admitted to attending for 25 minutes.
He pulled out of a visit last Thursday after a family member tested positive for coronavirus – and he hasn’t been seen in public since.
Mr Johnson looked pale and drawn during a visit to a north London hospital today as he fought to save his job as Prime Minister amid widespread public anger and his own deputies.
He faces fresh calls to resign after persistent allegations of parties breaking the rules in Downing Street – and accusations that he lied to Parliament.
The Prime Minister admitted to MPs last week that he briefly attended a BYOB rally in No 10 Garden on May 20, 2020 – but tried to pretend he thought it was a work event.
Former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings launched another attack on his former boss on Monday night, claiming the Prime Minister had ‘lied to Parliament’ and several witnesses would ‘swear under oath’ that he had been told about the event.
In an explosive blog post, Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister was warned the event was against the rules but ‘dismissed it’.
Asked if he had lied to the public and to Parliament, Mr Johnson told broadcasters: “No. I want to start by repeating my apologies to everyone for the errors of judgment I have made, that we may have done at No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.
“I know how infuriating it must be for people across the country, considering the huge sacrifices people have made… to think this didn’t happen at 10 Downing Street.
“On this point, no one told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was not a work event, and as I said in the House of Commons when I went out in this garden, I thought I was attending a business event.”
(
Picture:
PENNSYLVANIA)
He repeatedly dismissed Mr Cummings’ claim that he had been warned of the event in advance and was now lying about it.
Pressed again that he was lying, Mr Johnson said: ‘Nobody told me, nobody said it was something that was against the rules, it was a violation of the COVID rules or you do something that wasn’t a professional event because I honestly can’t imagine why we could have gone ahead.”
He added: “I humbly apologize to people for the errors of judgment that have been made, but this is the best of my memories of this event, this is what I said at the inquest.
“I bear full responsibility for what happened but no one told me, I am absolutely adamant no one told me it was an event against the rules.”
The Prime Minister claimed he had only seen the now infamous ‘bring your own alcohol’ invitation sent to staff by his Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds ‘the other day… when it appeared’.
In a lengthy interview, Mr Johnson appeared upset when asked about the latest revelations that there were two boozy backs in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Phillip’s funeral last year.
The Queen was pictured sitting alone at the service the following day, in line with Covid regulations at the time.
Mr Johnson could be heard breathing heavily behind his mask as he told reporters: “I deeply and bitterly regret that this happened.
“I can only renew my apologies to both Her Majesty and the country for the errors of judgment that have been made and for which I take full responsibility.”
The Prime Minister pleaded for people to wait for the results of Sue Gray’s official inquiry into allegations of parties breaking the rules in Downing Street and Whitehall.
The senior official is investigating a series of party allegations, including several hits revealed by the Mirror.
Mr Johnson declined to say whether he would resign if found to have misled Parliament.
Labor Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said: Boris Johnson clearly knows this is the end of the road.
He’s the Prime Minister, he made the rules, he didn’t need anyone to tell him that the party he attended broke them.
If he had any respect for the British public, he would do the right thing and quit.
