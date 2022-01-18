Hate speech: Civil society group challenges Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’





A group of prominent civil society members on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over alleged hate speech against Muslims at Haridwar Dharam Sansad and demanded “exemplary” government action against people involved. Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) in a statement signed by 278 people including lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Naseeruddin Shah said “no Indian should be surprised by the shocking silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite growing demands domestically and internationally that he must speak out, and his government must act in “exemplary fashion” against members of Dharam Sansad who have called for “genocide of Indian Muslims”.

‘The Prime Minister’s silence speaks volumes, is nothing less than a mockery of Indian democracy, a violation of the Indian Constitution which the Prime Minister swore to uphold during his swearing in…His’ maun’ (silence) is inexcusable,” the statement said. “During his first term as Prime Minister, Modi promised ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ to all Indians. He went further in his current second term with the assurance of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’. That these were/are just hypocritical and hollow slogans is more than evident from how Indian Muslims continue to be hunted down, injured and lynched,” the group said. Signatories to the IMSD statement include journalists, lawyers, academics, civil society activists and members of the film fraternity. Some participants in the Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar from December 17-19 have been accused of delivering highly provocative speeches against Muslims. Earlier, several professors, students and non-academic staff of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his discouraging silence on rising intolerance and reminded him that he emboldens merchants of hatred and threatens the unity and integrity of the country. The letter endorsed by 183 signatories, including five from IIM Ahmedabad, stressed that hate speech and calls for violence are unacceptable. Your silence on the rise of intolerance in our country, Prime Minister, is discouraging to all of us who appreciate the multicultural fabric of our country. Your silence, Honorable Prime Minister, emboldens hateful voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country, says the letter dated January 6. We ask you, Honorable Prime Minister, to stand firm against the forces that seek to divide us. We ask your leaders to turn our minds and our hearts as a nation away from inciting hatred against our people. We, the undersigned, ask you and our elected members to preserve the culture of tolerance and diversity that defines our great nation. Hate speech and calls for violence against communities based on religion/caste identity are unacceptable, the letter states. Our Constitution gives us the right to practice our religion with dignity, without fear, without shame. There is a sense of fear in our country now that places of worship, including churches in recent days, are being vandalized, and there have been calls to take up arms against our Muslim brothers and sisters. All of this is done with impunity and without any fear of due process, the letter said, written in the context of the passage of an anti-conversion bill in BJP-led Karnataka and the persecution minorities across the country. We expect our leaders to protect our constitutional rights. We expect our leaders to ensure the safety and security of every Indian citizen. We expect our leaders to motivate us to be human and to look beyond differences based on caste, religion, language and other identities,” the letter added.

