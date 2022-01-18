Erdogan Says Cost Issues Are Forcing US to Redesign EastMed Gas Pipeline





ANKARA, Jan 18 (Reuters) – The United States has withdrawn support for an undersea gas pipeline that would supply natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe because it makes no economic sense, the president said on Tuesday. Turkish Tayyip Erdogan. Presented as an alternative to help reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, the 1,900 km (1,180 mile) project is initially expected to transport 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year. But it is still unclear if the project will go ahead. Turkey has long opposed the project, which is backed by Greece, Cyprus and Israel and also had backing from the former Trump administration in the United States. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Last week, however, Reuters reported that the Biden administration, in an apparent U-turn, had expressed doubts about the EastMed project, citing concerns about its economic viability and environmental costs. Read more “This project is not something that can happen. They (the United States) did all the analyzes and they saw that it had no positive side. In other words, the cost calculations do not don’t add up,” Erdogan told reporters during a visit to Albania, according to the NTV broadcaster. “The United States takes all of its actions on a capital basis in all cases. Since the cost calculations for this didn’t match, they withdrew their support,” he added. Erdogan reiterated that the project “cannot work without Turkey”. Under a cooperation agreement reached two years ago, Greece, Cyprus and Israel aim to reach a final investment decision for the pipeline in 2022 and complete its construction by 2025. It would transport gas from Israeli and Cypriot waters to Greece and to the European gas network via Italy. But regional politics could well sabotage such plans. NATO allies Turkey and Greece are at odds over their maritime jurisdiction and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey does not have diplomatic relations with the internationally recognized government of Cyprus, but instead supports a dissident Turkish Cypriot entity in the north of the island. Amid an apparent thaw in Turkey’s long-troubled relationship with Israel, Erdogan reportedly said on Tuesday that the two countries had previously tried to cooperate on energy resources, but the talks had never made much headway. “Is there no hope of achieving anything now? We can sit down and discuss the terms,” ​​he said, without giving further details. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Gareth Jones Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

