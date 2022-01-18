Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by January 6 panel





WASHINGTON The House committee investigating the Capitol insurgency on Tuesday issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s post-election legal team who have filed multiple voter fraud lawsuits that have were flatly rejected by the courts but gave rise to the lie that Trump didn’t really lose the 2020 presidential contest.

The committee continues to expand its reach into Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four have publicly defended the president and his baseless allegations of voter fraud in the months following the election.

“The four people we subpoenaed today advanced unsubstantiated theories of voter fraud, pushed efforts to overturn election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to arrest the electoral vote tally,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

The committee said it was seeking deposition records and testimony from Giuliani, the 76-year-old former New York City mayor once celebrated for his post-9/11 leadership, as part of his promotion of allegations of election fraud on behalf of Trump. The panel is also seeking information on Giuliani’s reported efforts to persuade state lawmakers to take action to overturn the election results.

A lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Giuliani played a prominent role in challenging election results on Trump’s behalf after the 2020 presidential election, even visiting states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, where he said the ballots “looked suspects” and that Biden’s election victory was a fraud.

To date, not a single court has found merit in the main legal claims made by Trump, Giuliani and the three others subpoenaed on Tuesday.

The nine-member panel is also seeking information from Trump’s legal counsel, Ellis, who lawmakers say prepared and circulated two memos analyzing then-Vice President Mike Pence’s constitutional authority to dismiss or delay the counting of electoral votes from states that had submitted alternative voter lists.

Besides Giuliani, Sidney Powell was the most public face of Trump’s attempts to contest the election, making regular appearances on behalf of the president.

In numerous post-election interviews and appearances, Powell continued to make misleading claims about the voting process, deployed complex and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories involving communist regimes, and vowed to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” legal record.

Ellis and Powell appeared with Giuliani at press conferences, pushing false allegations of voter fraud. Powell was eventually dropped from the team after saying in an interview that she was going to free “the kraken” from lawsuits that would prove the election was stolen.

Powell did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The latest person subpoenaed by the committee on Tuesday is Boris Epshteyn, a former strategic adviser to the Trump campaign, who reportedly attended meetings at the Willard Hotel in the days leading up to the insurgency. The committee said Epshteyn had a call with Trump the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, to discuss options for delaying certification of election results if Pence refuses to deny or delay the process.

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

