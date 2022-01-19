Donald Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, will publish his memoirs | William Barr





William Barr, Donald Trump’s second attorney general and a perceived henchman until he split from the former president over his voter fraud lies, will release his memoir in March.

HarperCollins, the publisher of One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, has promised a lively and candid reading of Barr’s long career in law and Conservative politics, in which he served as the first Attorney General under George HW Bush.

Barr takes readers behind the scenes of defining Bush administration moments of the 1990s, from the Los Angeles riots to Pan Am 103 and Iran Contra, the publisher said Tuesday.

With the Trump administration, Barr has faced a relentless barrage of issues, such as Russia-gate, the opioid epidemic, Chinese espionage, big tech, the Covid outbreak, civil unrest , the first impeachment and the fallout from the 2020 election.

The publisher also said Barr will help readers understand how Bush and Trump viewed power and justice at critical times in their presidencies.

The cover image of One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of An Attorney General. The book will be released on March 8. Photo: /AP

During the investigation into Russian election interference and Trump-Moscow ties, Barr has drawn ire from Democrats who have accused him of meddling on the president’s behalf.

His handling of the Robert Mueller report also drew protests from the special counsel himself.

Republicans and other observers have defended Barr but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, then a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, called him a disgrace and not a credible head of federal law enforcement.

Barr was also present during major Trump administration flashpoints, for example, walking alongside presidents in the summer of 2020 when he walked through Washington DC’s Lafayette Square, which had been cleared of anti-racism protesters and police brutality, to stage a photoshoot at a historic church.

Barr parted ways with Trump as the president refused to admit defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Angry scenes between the two men have been reported in other books, including bestsellers by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post and Jon Karl of ABC News.

Barr stoked Trump’s rage by telling The Associated Press that he had not seen evidence of fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.

He was no longer in office at the culmination of Trump’s concerted attempt to overturn his election by defeating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On January 7, 2021, Barr condemned Trump for orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress and said: The President’s conduct was a betrayal of his office and his supporters.

On the same day, the Guardian published an article examining the state of the Justice Department after Barr’s second stint as president.

Vanita Gupta, former head of the civil rights division, said, The department’s morale and reputation have been damaged due to undue political influence over the decisions of career personnel.

The department needs to be rebuilt by a new leadership committed at every turn to making decisions about law and facts, not what the president wants.

On Tuesday, Wall Street Journal reporter Sadie Gurman was among the observers to note the provenance and irony of Barrs’ chosen headline.

Current Attorney General Merrick Garland, Gurman said, might appreciate that the title of Barrs’ book is actually a tribute to his hero, Ed Levi, who, when asked to describe the work of the Attorney General, famously answered: It’s just one damn thing after another.

Ed Levi, a law professor and non-politician, was installed by Gerald Ford in 1975, after the Watergate scandal toppled Richard Nixon and his attorney general, John Mitchell, who served time in prison.

