Boris Johnson mocked for saying ‘Nobody told me’ Downing Street party broke the rules



Boris Johnson has been ridiculed for suggesting no one told me the Downing Street party he attended broke lockdown rules. On Monday, Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former top aide until November 2020, alleged Johnson knew about the now notorious bring your own booze rally held in Downing Street in May 2020 and was told that the restrictions had been violated. But in his first interview in days, as the pressure mounted almost hourly, Johnson extraordinarily said no one had told me what we were doing was against the rules, to the best of my recollection. He insisted that he humbly apologizes to people for the errors of judgment that have been made as he faces public calls to quit over the so-called party affair, including the from six of his own Conservative MPs. Virtually everyone on social media has made this point: well, you set the rules. As the No 10 staff gathered for the May 20 party – which Boris Johnson says no one told him was against the rules – Oliver Dowden was on TV AT THE TIME explaining it was against the rules rules. —Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) January 18, 2022 Boris Johnson told Sky News that ‘no one told me’ the garden party he attended with dozens of his colleagues was against the rules. Here’s what he told a member of the public a week before it happened. pic.twitter.com/Ndsqo19GTU — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 18, 2022 No one told me it was against the rules, it’s a pretty weird thing for a man who was literally on TV every night for an hour telling people what the rules were. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 18, 2022 In a remarkably awkward interview, Boris Johnson complains that no one warned me that a gathering in Downing Street during lockdown was against the rules. Why should they. These were HIS rules. —Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 18, 2022 Give Boris Johnson a break! There were 65 Covid press briefings before May 20, 2020, many of them hosted by Boris Johnson, so it was highly unlikely that Boris Johnson could have found out what the rules were. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 18, 2022 From across the Atlantic, the American cable news channel CNN was also able to note the contradiction… And the memes poured in… Shoplifter walking out of Currys with a TV under his arm: No one told me it was against the rules. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 18, 2022

fbq('init', '1112906175403201'); fbq('track', "PageView");

var _fbPartnerID = 10153394098876130; if (_fbPartnerID !== null) { fbq('init', _fbPartnerID + ''); fbq('track', "PageView"); }

(function () { 'use strict'; document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.body.addEventListener('click', function(event) { fbq('track', "Click"); }); }); })();

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/boris-johnson-party-broke-rules_uk_61e71dfae4b0c6802eecedbc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos