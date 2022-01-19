January 6 Committee subpoenas Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies, accuses them of spreading election lies





The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and three other allies of former President Donald Trump involved in efforts to quash the 2020 election results.

The committee said Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn “publicly promoted unsubstantiated claims regarding the 2020 election and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results.”

“The four people we subpoenaed today advanced unsubstantiated theories of voter fraud, pushed efforts to overturn election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to arrest counting the electoral votes,” said committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. ., said in a statement.

Giuliani, Ellis and Powell were among the most visible defenders of the former president’s stolen election lies and appeared together at a press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in November 2020, making baseless allegations that Trump had been victimized. of “centralized” electoral fraud. Powell was later publicly removed from the legal team, but continued to file legal challenges against the election.

The committee said in a press release that Giuliani “actively promoted allegations of voter fraud on behalf of the former president and sought to convince state lawmakers to take action to nullify the election results. He was reportedly in contact with former President Trump and various members of Congress regarding strategies to delay or nullify the 2020 election results.”

Powell, Thompson said in a letter, also promoted the voter fraud allegations and allegedly “urged President Trump to lead the seizure of voting machines across the country to find evidence that foreign adversaries had hacked into these machines and modified the results of the election. “

Giuliani and Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ellis, the committee said, “allegedly prepared and circulated two memos purporting to analyze the vice president’s constitutional authority to reject or delay the electoral vote count,” while Epshteyn allegedly “had a call with the former President Trump on the morning of Jan. 6 to discuss options for delaying certification of election results in the event Vice President Pence is unwilling to withhold or delay certification.”

When asked if he had any comments on the subpoena, Epshteyn replied “No” in a text message to NBC News.

Ellis could not immediately be reached for comment.

The panel says it interviewed nearly 400 witnesses as part of its investigation into the origins of the Jan. 6 riot. A number of Trump allies challenged the committee’s subpoenas, arguing they didn’t have to comply because they were advising Trump and were protected by executive privilege.

Jonathan Allen contributed.

