Erdogan signals Turkey-Israel thaw after years of tensions





Content of the article (Bloomberg) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled an emerging thaw with Israel after more than a decade of tensions, throwing his support for a major energy project involving the once close allies and floating the idea of ​​a visit by the President of bow of Israel, Isaac Herzog . We have talks with Mr. Herzog, he could pay a visit to Turkey, Erdogan said Tuesday in Ankara during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. He did not say when a visit might take place. Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Late Monday, Erdogan acknowledged having held talks with Israeli leaders and said officials could restart negotiations on a critical pipeline project that would transport natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe via Turkey. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also sends messages at different levels, Erdogan said. US Focuses on Renewables and Gas in Eastern Mediterranean If we want to do politics, it cannot be done through confrontation. We must pursue politics on the path of peace, he said, noting that he recently received a delegation of rabbis from the Middle East. A group of nations including Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and Israel are cooperating to produce and transport gas discovered in the region, but Turkey's exploration activities in disputed Mediterranean waters have largely sidelined it. Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article More recently, disagreements with Russia, the election of Erdogan critic Joe Biden as US president and the threat of US and European sanctions have all forced Turkey to try to mend troubled relations with its Western allies. traditions and regional power of Saudi Arabia. The diplomacy comes at a time when Turkey's struggling economy and soaring inflation threaten Erdogan's popularity ahead of the 2023 general election. The president's remarks also suggest an effort to tighten ties with Israel. Relations plunged after 2010, when a Turkish flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip was attacked by Israeli commandos, killing 10 civilians. Israeli settlements hamper normalization of ties, Turkey says Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Ankara has criticized Israel's policy towards the Palestinians, while Israel accuses Turkey of supporting Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the Gaza Strip. Turkey expelled Israel's ambassador to Ankara in May 2018 and recalled its own envoys from Israel and the US after Israeli soldiers killed nearly 60 Palestinians protesting the US embassy move to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. While Turkey's envoy returned to Washington about two weeks later, Turkey and Israel have since been conducting diplomatic contacts at the charge d'affaires level. As Middle East rivalries cool, power and leverage begin to shift 2022 Bloomberg LP Bloomberg.com

