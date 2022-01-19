Challenge next door | The Indian Express





The case for major reform to lift Pakistan out of the multiple crises it faces has been articulated by its army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in recent years. The Bajwa doctrine emphasizes the importance of restoring peace at home by suppressing various internal insurgencies, reviving economic growth, reconciling with neighbors, rebuilding ties with the United States without abandoning the strategic partnership with the China and regaining its traditional political goodwill in the Gulf. General Bajwa brought together many of these ideas in a well-received speech last March. The national security policy document released by Islamabad last week is an effort to codify the Bajwa doctrine into a concrete statement of intent and a strategy for its realization. The document identifies a wide range of irreproachable objectives; what stands out is the ambition to integrate economic development into the traditional military conception of national security. The external complement to this is the focus on geo-economics in contrast to the Pakistani military’s traditional obsession with geopolitics. The first focuses on trade and connectivity while the second concerns power and its projection.

No one has a greater stake than India in the success of the Bajwa doctrine which calls for a Pakistan at peace with itself and the region. However, does Pakistan have the will and the capacity to implement it? One of the reasons development has taken precedence over security in Pakistan is the political dominance of the military which has captured most of the economic resources in the name of protecting the nation from the Indian threat. Even if the army is losing ground, can it break the economic hold of the entrenched small rentier classes? Pakistan has approached the IMF more than twenty times but has been unable to forge long-awaited structural changes in the economy. While the NSP aims to modernize Pakistan, Imran Khan looks to the past for political survival amid the growing unpopularity of his government whose economic incompetence has imposed enormous costs on the people. Just two days after publishing the national security policy, Imran Khan published an op-ed outlining his vision for Riyasat-e-Madina in Pakistan, based on the order the Prophet Muhammad had created in Medina after leading his followers out of of Mecca at the beginning of the seventh century. century.

That Imran Khan may not be in tune with the military is also confirmed by India’s recent engagement with Pakistan. Delhi negotiated a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani army last February, which was to be followed by a series of confidence-building measures, including trade. The decision to resume limited overland trade was quickly reversed by Imran Khan, who insisted there could be no engagement with India until Delhi reversed 2019 constitutional changes in Kashmir. Pakistan’s geo-economic transition cannot succeed without a fundamental change in its Indian policy. Abandoning the many impossible goals that Islamabad has set against Delhi and accepting the relative economic decline of Pakistan compared to India will be extremely painful. If Pakistan can pull itself together to bury the past, as General Bajwa said last March, India should be ready to lend a hand.

