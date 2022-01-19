January 6 Committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell





Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were among the loudest voices promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud following his loss.

WASHINGTON The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 announced Tuesday that it had issued four new subpoenas to close allies of the former president, including his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

The subpoenas target the recordings and depositions of Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn. All four are lawyers who worked for former President Donald Trump or his campaign or, in the Powells case, in concert with them.

The four people we subpoenaed today advanced unsubstantiated theories about voter fraud, pushed efforts to overturn election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting the electoral votes, committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) wrote in a statement Tuesday. We expect these individuals to join the approximately 400 witnesses who spoke with the select committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent assault on our democracy.

In its letter to Giuliani, the committee said it actively promoted allegations of voter fraud on behalf of former President Trump and sought to convince state lawmakers to take action to overturn the election results. The committee also pointed to reports of alleged efforts by Giuliani to get Trump to lead the seizure of voting machines across the country, although it was told the Department of Homeland Security had no legal authority to do so. do it.

The committee also identified its interest in two memos allegedly prepared and circulated by Ellis on the ability of then-Vice President Mike Pences to reject or delay the counting of electoral votes from states that submitted alternative lists of electors.

In its letter to Powell, the committee sought all the evidence she had to support the voter fraud allegations she made on Trump’s behalf, and also linked her to the push to urge Trump to seize the machines. to vote.

Powell was among a group of pro-Trump lawyers disciplined by a Michigan federal judge in December for filing a lawsuit filed with false allegations of fraud and misconduct during the November 2020 presidential election in the US. State. A nonprofit pitch started by Powell, Defending the Republic, is also reportedly under federal investigation.

Giuliani, meanwhile, is also one of dozens of defendants in civil lawsuits filed by congressional Democrats and officers from the US Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police following the violent assault on the Capitol. Last week, Giuliani’s lawyer, Joseph Sibley, argued that Giuliani and others could not have entered into a conspiracy because there was no “meeting of the minds”. In addition to civil lawsuits, Giuliani is also fighting suspensions of his attorney’s license in New York and DC in connection with his role in spreading the former president’s voter fraud lies.

