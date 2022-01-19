Putin to hold summit with Xi at start of Beijing Olympics





Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing at the start of the Winter Olympics for a summit that will include discussions on Moscow’s talks with the United States and NATO over Ukraine, according to the official Russian news agency. CASS. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin, who is due to attend the February 4 opening ceremony, will focus on the “security guarantees” offered by NATO. “There was no coordination [of Moscows and Beijings actions on security guarantees] so far,” Peskov said. RUSSIA-US SECURITY TALKS PRESENT THESE MAJOR ISSUES “At the same time, Russia and China, as countries with privileged partnership relations, constantly exchange information and views on the most current topics, including this one,” Peskov added. “That is why, naturally, President Putin will inform Xi about what is happening in this area.” Last week, Russian diplomats met with officials from the United States and its NATO allies for security talks in three European cities amid the buildup of Russian troops and equipment near Ukraine border, which raised fears that Russia was considering launching an invasion. Moscow has denied any such intention and in turn accused Ukrainian authorities of planning an offensive to regain control of territories in eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists, allegations Ukraine has denied. President Biden twice discussed Russian troop build-ups with Putin last month, warning that Moscow would face “serious consequences”, including unprecedented economic and financial sanctions, if it attacked its neighbour. Putin described the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO and the alliance deploying weapons there as a “red line” for Moscow. The Kremlin has demanded that Washington and its allies commit to excluding NATO expansion into Ukraine, Georgia or any other ex-Soviet country. Fox News has learned that US officials have grown increasingly concerned about the movement of Russian troops into Belarus over the weekend for alleged joint military exercises. The drills, which are underway in the landlocked country, follow a crisis of manufactured migrants in Belarus in November to distract from Russia’s buildup on the border with Ukraine. A State Department official said the current situation is beyond what is expected of a “normal” exercise. “What it is is something completely different,” the official said. US officials are also worried about whether Russia will move nuclear weapons into Belarus, which is, and has been since 1994, under the control of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. “This is a moment of decision for Lukashenko on the sovereignty of his country,” noted the State Department official. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP CASS noted On Tuesday the Russian, Iranian and Chinese navies will hold joint naval maneuvers. Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/putin-to-hold-summit-with-xi-at-start-of-olympics-in-beijing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos