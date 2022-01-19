Trump plans 2,300 new homes in struggling Doral resort





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Miami-area Doral golf resort, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns.

In a press release on Monday, the 45th president called plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort the most exciting development in the country, but lacked details such as the size of the homes and their cost. The statement said plans also include the construction of commercial and retail spaces.

The Doral, the biggest revenue generator among Trump’s 17 golf properties, has weighed on the company in recent years.

In 2019, Trump announced plans to hold the Group of Seven global leaders’ meeting at the resort, a potential source of significant revenue for the hosts. But he had to cancel after a bipartisan outcry over personal dealings and a possible violation of a constitutional ban on presidents receiving gifts or payments from foreign leaders.

The resort hoped to regain some traction after the PGA and other organizations staged events there, but finances have only gotten worse since. Revenue fell more than $33 million over the next two years, down more than 40%, according to financial statements filed with a federal government ethics office. Last year, the Trump Company borrowed $125 million against the property.

The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.

The press release had an official US government seal with an American eagle at the top, an unusual use given that the release was promoting a private commercial enterprise. Former presidents may use the seal for matters relating to their past office, but are not permitted to profit from it. Under federal law, the seal can only be used for official government business.

The Trump Organizations plans for Doral are part of a series of recent trade moves after months of relative calm.

In September, multiple news outlets reported that the company had reached a preliminary agreement to sell the underlying lease of its Washington, D.C. hotel to Miami-based CGI Merchant Group for $375 million, significantly more than what many hotel experts had expected for the losing money. property.

In October, Trump announced a new rival to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms that had banned him after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 last year. The company said it would give voice to others who have been removed from social media sites as part of cancel culture.” Last month, it said it had raised $1 billion dollars from anonymous investors and planned to launch the messaging app called Truth Social early this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/trump-plans-2-300-homes-224257183.html

