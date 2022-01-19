PTI government believes in uniform development of all parts of the country: Ch Sarwar





Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in uniform development of all parts of the country and will make the people of Gilgit Baltistan strong and prosperous.

He said this during a meeting with Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan who called him here on Tuesday and discussed with him political and government affairs, promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and development. other matters of common interest.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the current government is pursuing a policy aimed at moving the country in the right direction. A health card is a historical project which is a great gift for every Pakistani. He further stated that Inshallah, we will continue the journey of development in every corner of Pakistan.

He said the opposition out of power should stop dreaming of internal change as no opposition plan of internal change in the country will succeed. The PTI and its allies are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition can organize rallies in March or February, the Captain opposes it. Imran Khan will complete his term as Prime Minister. The opposition should patiently wait for the 2023 elections instead of protesting the policy.

The Governor of Punjab said that the PML-N and PPP governments have completed their constitutional terms and so will we. Opponents cannot lift a finger at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s honesty. It is the first government to make reforms in all institutions and all institutions are strengthened because with the strengthening of institutions, Pakistan will be strong and will move forward successfully.

Chaudhry Sarwar said giving maximum relief to people in all sectors is the government’s top priority. Uniform development throughout the country is the mission of the government. Sehat Card is a historic project that demonstrates that the government stands with the people.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan also support Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies. The PTI government ensures the provision of health and education facilities to the people of Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

