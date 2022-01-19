Boris Johnson to provide update on Covid restrictions in England

Boris Johnson will brief MPs on coronavirus measures on Wednesday amid growing hope that some of England’s Plan B restrictions can be eased next week.

The Prime Minister and Cabinet will review the latest Covid-19 data in the morning before traveling to Parliament in the afternoon for PMQs.

Restrictions introduced last month to halt the spread of the Omicron variant – including Covid passports, working from home and the wearing of face masks in most indoor public spaces – are due to expire next Wednesday.

Insiders believe face coverings may still be required beyond January 26, but other restrictions should be removed.

A government spokeswoman said: Decisions on next steps remain finely balanced.

Plan B was implemented in December to slow the rapid spread of the extremely transmissible variant of Omicron and get more hits in the arms.

It is thanks to the phenomenal efforts of the NHS and many dedicated volunteers that we have now delivered over 36 million boosters to people across the UK.

The Omicron variant continues to pose a significant threat and the pandemic is not over. Infections remain high but the latest data is encouraging, with cases starting to drop.







Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed earlier that he was “cautiously optimistic” the measures could be eased. The Cabinet minister said the government could “significantly reduce” the restrictions.

But Tuesday’s figures showed the highest daily death toll in nearly 11 months.

Some 438 deaths have been reported – the highest 24-hour total since February 24, when 442 were recorded.

However, Tuesday’s data is often skewed due to reporting lags over the weekend.

A further 94,432 Covid-19 infections have been diagnosed, with the seven-day rolling average down 38.9%.

Fueling hopes that Wednesday’s review of Plan B measures could lead to a relaxation of some measures, Mr Javid told MPs it was likely ‘we have already peaked in the number of cases of hospitalizations “.

Speaking in the Commons, he added: “The action this government has taken in response to Omicron and the collective efforts of the British people have seen us become the most challenged country in Europe, the most tested country in Europe, and (have) the most antivirals per capita in Europe.

“That’s why we are the most open country in Europe. I have always said that these restrictions should not stay in place for a day longer than absolutely necessary.

“Because of these pharmaceutical defenses and the likelihood that we have already peaked in the number of hospitalizations, I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to significantly reduce restrictions next week.”

Hospital admissions remain relatively stable, although they are declining in some parts of the country. Across England there are currently 16,621 Covid patients in hospital, up from 17,120 a week ago.

The figures show that 90.7% of over-12s received a first dose of vaccine, 83.4% a second vaccine and 63.6% a third or a booster.

Experts believe the worst of the Omicron strain, which triggered Plan B restrictions, may be over in the UK.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, welcomed “very encouraging signs” of cases plateauing or decreasing in some places.

The University College London expert said scientists hope the ‘sense of travel’ for Covid-19 variants is that they become less severe.

“It does no good for the virus to get more and more serious,” he told Times Radio.

“In fact, it appears that the Omicron variant, in becoming more transmissible, has also become less severe, and we hope that is the general direction of travel.”

He said that in the future not everyone would need booster shots, adding: “I think the people we could think of boosting the most are really the same as the flu – people with chronic diseases and the elderly – and we’ll probably move to some sort of more regular annual vaccination schedule, or it may not even need to be as frequent.







Prof Hayward agreed that ‘the pandemic will end’ and people will live with the virus continuing to spread, ‘but causing far less disruption’.

He added: “It will tend, I think, to settle into a seasonal pattern – we can still have quite significant winters of infection, but not the kind of level where we can justify a total societal shutdown. So, I think that’s a really optimistic picture, but we’re not there yet.”

World Health Organization special envoy Dr David Nabarro said: “This virus is constantly evolving and it is very difficult to predict where it will be – we can say where we hope we will go, we we can say where we would like to go, we can say what we think we need to do to get there – but promising that we will do something on a particular date, I think, is not wise.”

He thinks the situation in the UK gives us cause for hope.

“The goal we are all aiming for is a situation where this virus is present, but life is organized so that it is not disrupted,” he said.

“We also have to be humble – this virus continues to evolve and we’re never quite sure exactly where it will go next.”

