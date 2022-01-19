Jan. 6 panel subpoenas phone records associated with Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle: report





On January 6, the House Select Committee subpoenaed and obtained the phone records associated with former President Trump. change: ‘Vote for the sane people’ Eric Trump, son of MOREEric TrumpNY subpoenas Attorney General Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr. Trump Org, PGA reach settlement over canceled Bedminster contract Trump sues New York Attorney General MORE and Kimberly GuilfoyleKimberly GuilfoyleThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden defends filibuster reform, but doesn’t have votes Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump allies who helped rally Trump to attend a fundraiser for midterm candidates MORE, former adviser to Trump and fiancé of Donald Trump Jr.

Multiple sources told CNN that the phone records obtained were part of a new round of call records requested from communications companies. These records include incoming and outgoing calls, the dates they were made, the duration and times of the calls.

These subpoenas appear to be the first issued by the Jan. 6 committee targeting members of the Trump family, CNN noted.

Both Eric Trump and Guilfoyle were involved in the Trump campaign’s ‘Stop the Steal’ efforts following the 2020 presidential election, both speaking at the pro-Trump rally ahead of the attack on the Capitol. . A source told CNN the committee’s interest was tied to Eric Trump’s “Stop the Steal” fundraising efforts.

When contacted by The Hill, a representative of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 declined to comment on the reported subpoenas.

So far, there is no indication that Eric Trump or Guilfoyle themselves have been subpoenaed by the committee for interviews or documents, nor is there any indication that documents relating to other adult children of former president have been subpoenaed.

It was also reported Tuesday that the committee subpoenaed Trump allies who were also involved in the ‘Stop the Steal’ effort, targeting members of the former president’s core legal team, including Rudy. GiulianiRudy GiulianiHochul raises 0.6 million since gubernatorial campaign launch DirecTV refuses to renew OAN contract Trump abruptly ends interview with NPR MORE, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

“The four people we subpoenaed today advanced unsubstantiated theories of voter fraud, pushed efforts to overturn election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to arrest counting electoral votes, said committee chairman Bennie Thompson, Bennie Gordon Thompson, Trump’s Supreme Court attorneys: The Jan. 6 committee ‘will not be harmed by a delay’ McCarthy of the GOP is hardly urged to work with Jan. 6 panel GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, will not run for re-election MORE (D-Miss.) Said.

