The fiasco of the first scripted interview in Singapore and now the teleprompter betrayal at the World Economic Forum expose Modi’s image as a great speaker









Prime Minister Narendra Modi found himself the target of intense ridicule on social media on Monday after a teleprompter malfunction appeared to leave him confused, stuttering before forcing him to briefly interrupt his public address at the World Economic Forum. . Although Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, came to his rescue, video of Modi’s embarrassing gaffe had gone viral, prompting his critics to criticize the Indian prime minister’s so-called great public speaker image. . During his virtual address to the World Economic Forum, Modi was joined by Klaus Schwab on the other end in Geneva. Modi began his scripted speech by emphasizing what India had to offer the world in an environment of uncertainty. But within minutes of his speech, Modi found himself distraught as his teleprompter seemed to give him away. Modi said, “India has given a bunch of hope to humanity. In this bouquet, we have unshakeable faith in democracy by us Indians. This bouquet includes technology that empowers the 21st century. This bouquet has the temperament and talent of us Indians. That….” It was then that Modi appeared to stare at the teleprompter to his left, realizing the machine had betrayed him in the middle of his crucial international speech. Modi paused before trying to save time by asking his guest in Geneva if he was audible. But in doing so, the Indian Prime Minister began to stutter. Realizing his guest’s visible discomfort, Schwab came to his aid by reading his speech. Modi resumed his speech, but he didn’t realize he was repeating the first few minutes of his speech, which he had already delivered until he was dropped by the teleprompter. He then completed his segment on ‘Bouquet of Hope’ adding how ‘In the time of Corona, India has saved many lives by exporting essential medicines and vaccines following its One Earth, One Health vision “. What made matters worse for Modi was that his speech was simultaneously translated into English, Arabic, French, Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Russian and Spanish. This meant that the embarrassment of not being able to continue his speech due to the malfunctioning teleprompter was shared by hundreds of international audience members. Also read: JKR Impact: Rahul Gandhi embarrasses PM Modi in scripted interview in Singapore Back in India, the video went viral at lightning speed with Modi’s critics snapping photos of the Indian prime minister. Modi without teleprompter is like Jay Shah with teleprompter. Mister Fixit (@yippeekiyay_dk) January 17, 2022 Thus proven, Modi Ji cannot speak without a teleprompter! #TeleprompterPM pic.twitter.com/vgP22vj5LG Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) January 17, 2022 Teleprompter fails during Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda 2022. pic.twitter.com/38nPLhGYyt South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) January 17, 2022 There are many idiots who believe that Narendra Modi is a good speaker. He can’t utter a single coherent statement without his teleprompter. Unless he has to make rowdy comments on the street like Didi o Didi or community stuff about Shamshan and Kabristan pic.twitter.com/74tprx52es Joy (@Joydas) January 17, 2022 The teleprompter died out and Modi could not continue his address:pic.twitter.com/g3vIOIem8x Poll Update (@PollUpdateInd) January 17, 2022 This is not the first time that Modi has found himself in trouble during his public address. Contrary to his supporters’ claims of his oratory skills, Modi faced similar public embarrassment in 2021 when he emerged how his interview at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore was scripted. In 2018, Modi told the World Economic Forum that there was 600 million voters in India, a country of 130 million people.

