Erdogan calls for global cooperation to deal with Bosnian crisis





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the crisis in Bosnia with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, adding that Ankara will step up its diplomacy in the matter. Erdogan received Vucic at an official welcoming ceremony in Ankara, as the leaders attended the third Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council. (AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the international community must act together to overcome the crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Erdogan spoke at a joint press conference on Tuesday alongside his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. “To overcome the crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is clear that the international community must act together,” Erdogan said, referring to recent moves towards separatism in the multi-ethnic state. For his part, Vucic stressed that Belgrade highly respects the territorial integrity of neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina. Speaking to reporters earlier during a visit to Albania on Monday, Erdogan said Serbian member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency Milorad Dodik, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and other regional officials expressed support to his offer of mediation. “In the coming period, we will intensify diplomatic traffic,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will use its “respectable” position with regional players for the resolution of the crisis. READ MORE:

Turkey and Serbia agree to boost bilateral trade and investment Serbia-Turkey relations at ‘historic peak’ Erdogan also noted that Turkey and Serbia recently increased their trade volume to $2 billion, adding that the two countries’ next goal is to reach $5 billion. Vucic added that Serbia’s trade volume with Turkey has reached its “best momentum in history”. Earlier, Serbia’s ambassador to Ankara also drew attention to trade figures, saying Turkey-Serbia relations are at a “historic high”. The “highly cordial and sincere relationship” between Erdogan and Vucic “has made our bilateral relations so radiant, productive and mutually beneficial”, Zoran Markovic said ahead of the meeting. “With the stage set so favourably, our relationship can only progress further so that we can all reap the benefits, not just for the benefit of our two nations, but for the benefit of regional and wider cooperation. “, Markovic said. . READ MORE:

‘Serbia and Turkey are building bridges of friendship’ Source: AA

