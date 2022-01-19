Xi Jinping threatens the world until Indonesian officials visit Israel





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia — A number of events animated the international news on Tuesday (18/1) from the delegation Indonesiacalled visit Israelto the presidentXi Jinpingthreat of catastrophe if the world is against China. state news TongaPost-tsunami and underwater volcanic eruptions are also always in the spotlight. Here is a flash of yesterday’s international news. Indonesian officials called to visit Israel to discuss Covid-19 strategy A delegation comprising a number of Indonesian officials reportedly visited Israel recently to discuss strategies to combat the coronavirus. Information about the visit was first revealed by Israeli Army Radio, as quoted by The Associated Press on Tuesday (18/1). “Indonesian health officials (visited to Israel) for the purpose of learning how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and to meet with Israeli officials,” the radio report said. If confirmed, the visit would be a rare visit as the two countries do not have diplomatic relations. Russia empties its embassy in Ukraine amid invasion rumors Russia has reportedly started to leave its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. This dumping came as the issue of Russia’s attack on Ukraine continued to surface. Ukrainian security officials said up to 18 family members of Russian diplomats were sent home by bus on January 15. About 30 other members were sent home a few days later. The security official also said diplomats from two other Russian consulates had been told to prepare to leave Ukraine. Xi Jinping threatens ‘catastrophe’ if world fights China Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the world that a confrontation with his country will only have disastrous consequences. “History has proven time and time again that confrontation does not solve problems, but only leads to disastrous consequences,” Xi said during the virtual session of the World Economic Forum 2022 on Monday (1/17), as reported the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website. “Containment, restraint, or confrontational behaviors only increase the harm, not the good, for global peace and security.” Xi also called on the world to abandon the Cold War mentality. He called on the world to coexist peacefully and seek mutually beneficial outcomes. Observations in Tonga after the volcanic eruption: covered in volcanic ash After the eruption of the submarine volcano in Tonga, the archipelago was covered in a thick layer of volcanic ash. According to satellite images released by the New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF), houses, fields and trees on Ha’apai Island, Tonga, are covered in ash. Satellite images also show similar sightings in the Kolofo’ou district of Nuku’alofa, Tonga’s capital. Trees and houses were completely covered in volcanic ash. Several buildings also appear to have collapsed. (tim/rds)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



