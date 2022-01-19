Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by January 6 panel





WASHINGTON (AP) The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Tuesday issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s legal team who filed bogus challenges judicial proceedings from the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race was stolen from the former president.

The committee continues to expand its reach into Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly pushed Trump’s baseless voter fraud allegations in the months after the election.

The four people we subpoenaed today advanced unsubstantiated theories about voter fraud, pushed efforts to overturn election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting the electoral votes, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

Epshteyn in a tweet called the committee illegitimate and its efforts part of a witch hunt against Trump and his supporters. The others who were subpoenaed did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Trump’s legal team sought to overturn election results in battleground states by filing lawsuits alleging widespread irregularities with ballots and claims by partisan poll watchers who said they didn’t couldn’t see everything, in part due to precautions taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50 lawsuits have been filed, mostly in battleground states.

Lawsuits have been vigorously fought in court, sometimes within days of filing. But legal challenges and multiple press conferences held by Giuliani and others have helped galvanize Trump supporters behind the idea that the election was stolen, even though Trump’s own attorney general has said he there was no evidence of widespread fraud, and local officials said it had been the safest election in history.

The committee said it was seeking deposition records and testimony from Giuliani, the 76-year-old former New York City mayor once celebrated for his post-9/11 leadership, for his promotion of election fraud allegations in the Trump’s name. The panel is also seeking information on Giuliani’s reported efforts to persuade state lawmakers to take action to overturn the election results.

Also on Tuesday, the Justice Department informed a federal appeals court that it plans to turn over certain Trump records sought by the Jan. 6 committee by 6 p.m. Wednesday, unless further ordered by the court.

Trump sued last year to try to block the committee from receiving memos and other documents even after Biden waived executive privilege. While the federal appeals court in Washington denied Trump’s request, the court delayed any release of filings while the U.S. Supreme Court hears the case.

The Justice Department argued Tuesday that the appeals court’s opinion does not cover a batch of cases where Biden waived executive privilege after Trump initially filed a lawsuit. He said Trump was given 30 days notice in mid-December to request a new stay. The Court of Appeal could still intervene to block any release.

Four days after the Nov. 3, 2020, election, with the Associated Press and other media calling him out for Joe Biden, Giuliani held a press conference at a landscaping company in Philadelphia to announce that his team planned to challenge the election results. It was the start of a pressure campaign to allocate electoral votes in battleground states where Biden won Trump instead.

Ellis and Powell have also appeared with Giuliani at press conferences pushing bogus claims of voter fraud, and Giuliani has met with local elected officials to push bogus theories about corrupt voting systems. Powell was eventually dropped from the team after saying in an interview that she was going to release the kraken from prosecution.

Giuliani even appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom for the first time in nearly three decades to plead an election case. During the hearing, he fiddled with his Twitter account, forgot which judge he was talking to and made false accusations about a nationwide plot by Democrats to steal the election.

The lawsuit had been Trump’s best-case scenario to overturn the election using the courts not because of the facts of the case but because of the number of electoral votes at stake, 20.

One would expect that in seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come tremendously armed with compelling legal arguments and factual evidence of endemic corruption, Judge Matthew Brann wrote at the time. This does not happen.

Giuliani has been a reliable cheerleader for Trump for much of his presidency, serving on his legal team during Special Counsel Robert Muellers Russia’s investigation and defending him in repeated television news appearances. . But he also found himself personally entangled in Trump’s own political and legal woes.

He was a central figure in the first impeachment case against Trump, which focused on former presidents’ efforts to get Ukraine to dig up the dirt on Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Last year, federal investigators raided Giuliani’s New York home as part of an investigation into his own work in Ukraine.

And Giuliani spoke at the rally outside the White House that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection. Like Trump, he suggested the certification of Bidens’ victory was an existential crisis for the country and used rhetoric hinting at violence.

Let’s do a trial by combat, Giuliani said. I am ready to risk my reputation, the president is ready to risk his reputation, on the fact that we were going to find criminality there.

His speech came after dozens of justices, including the U.S. Supreme Court, three Trump nominees dismissed all significant allegations of alleged voter fraud filed by Giuliani and other attorneys. More than a year later, there is still no evidence of criminality. Even a widely criticized review commissioned by Republicans in Arizona, one of the states Biden returned to Democrats in 2020, failed to produce evidence to support Trump’s false claims.

The nine-member panel is also seeking information from Ellis, a legal adviser who lawmakers say prepared and circulated two memos analyzing then-Vice President Mike Pence’s constitutional authority to dismiss or delay counting the electoral votes of the states that had submitted alternative electoral lists. Pence said he had no such authority.

Besides Giuliani, Powell was the most public face of Trump’s attempts to contest the election, making regular appearances on behalf of the president.

In numerous post-election interviews and appearances, Powell continued to make misleading claims about the voting process, deployed complex and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories involving communist regimes, and vowed to blow up Georgia with a court record. biblical.

Powell and another pro-Trump lawyer, Lin Wood, not yet named by the committee, were eventually ordered to pay $175,000 by a court after filing frivolous Michigan election lawsuits.

The latest person subpoenaed by the committee on Tuesday is Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign strategic adviser who reportedly attended meetings at the Willard Hotel in the days before the insurgency. The committee said Epshteyn had a call with Trump on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, to discuss options for delaying certification of election results if Pences refuses to deny or delay the process.

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

