Political setbacks weaken Indian PM Modi’s strongman image
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Jerenga Pathar, Sivasagar district, in the Indian state of Assam on January 23, 2021.
Biju Boro | AFP | Getty Images
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revels in his image as a strong and decisive leader. But the prime minister was forced to backtrack recently and scrap controversial farm laws after year-long protests, a move one analyst called a “failure of public policy”.
“While apologizing to fellow countrymen, today I sincerely want to say that there may have been a loophole…that we couldn’t explain the truth like the light of the lamp to the farmer brothers” , Modi said in a nationally televised address in November last year.
“I want to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to repeal the three agricultural laws,” he announced.
India’s parliament passed the laws in September 2020, sparking months of protests, which saw tens of thousands of farmers take to the streets. The reforms would have removed state protections that protected Indian farmers for decades and subjected them to unfettered free market mechanisms where competition would be high.
It was one of Modi’s biggest policy reversals since he came to power in 2014. The rare apology was a humbling moment for the prime minister, who learned his strongman approach presented disadvantages.
“This is not Modi’s first public policy failure, although it is certainly the most public reversal,” said Akhil Bery, director of South Asia initiatives at the Asia Society Policy Institute. The political collapse of agricultural reforms “showed that there are limits to his power,” he told CNBC.
A hallmark of Modi’s style of government has been the use of executive power, with little public debate for reforms or “big bang” policy statements, said Neelanjan Sircar, visiting senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi. .
When the government is unable to stem protests and criticism, it tarnishes Modi’s image and he must seek a change of course.
Neelanjan Sircar
Policy Research Center
“Yet when we look at some of the notable attempts to use executive power in this way, we don’t find much success,” he added.
“Whether [it’s] changes in land use, changes in India’s citizenship rules or agricultural reforms, the government has been forced to block or reverse its proposed policies,” Sircar said. “When the government is unable to quell protests and criticism, it tarnishes Modi’s image and he must seek to change course.”
High-stakes state polls
These political missteps could not come at a worse time for the prime minister as India heads to the polls in several key states in February and March.
Local elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be a crucial gauge of public sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. Modi’s decision The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) controls four of the five states.
“The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will be a key test for his popularity, whether or not people are increasingly disillusioned with his style of government,” Bery said.
“In some parts of the state, yes, it will be a drag especially in the west [Uttar Pradesh] where there is a strong agricultural constituency. These farmers are quite opposed to the government because of the farm laws,” he added.
Yet Modi remains India’s most popular leader. According to the data intelligence agency Morning consultation, his popularity is still highest among the global leaders they follow, and he maintains a strong base of support in India.
Criticisms of Covid management
But the prime minister’s popularity eroded last year as India battled a deadly second wave of Covid-19.
According to India Today’s “Mood of the Nation” poll published in August, only 24% of respondents believed that Modi was the best choice for the next Prime Minister at this time. This is a sharp drop from 38% in January 2021.
One of the main reasons for the drop in ratings was the way he managed the Covid crisisand related economic concerns, such as soaring inflation and rising unemployment.
Modi has been widely criticized for his vast campaigns and for organizing large rallies when India was in the midst of the delta epidemic, which had a devastating effect on its public health system.
Without a doubt, he can make a comeback. From 2001 to date, Modi has never stopped reinventing himself…
Milan Vaishnav
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Carefully crafted character
Despite his current political problems, Modi is a very adept politician who knows how to reinvent himself to protect his carefully crafted personality, said Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
“Without a doubt, he can make a comeback. From 2001 to date, Modi has constantly reinvented himself from Hindu strongman to CEO to Prime Minister. It is not necessarily clear what his next avatar will be. But he has kept one step ahead of the opposition at all times.” turn,” Vaishnav noted.
Another factor playing to Modi’s advantage is India’s divided opposition, which has failed to capitalize on the prime minister’s political stumbles.
“The Congress party certainly appears to be in the doldrums nationally,” said Sircar of the Center for Policy Research. “The rise of ‘third parties’ in India on the national stage…is a symptom of the problem. It is not clear whether the opposition can fight a significant electoral battle, whether unified or not.”
The harsh tone will remain
One thing seems clear though. Modi is unlikely to moderate his hard-line approach ahead of regional elections. This is evident in the current tone and tenor of the campaign so far, according to political analysts.
“The style of governance that Modi adopted in Delhi was honed after a dozen years in Gujarat and seems intrinsic to who he is as a person and a leader. Building coalitions and spreading power is simply not consistent with his style,” Vaishav said.
What recent events in India show is that Indian political leaders can be defeated, even if they are personally very popular.
Neelanjan Sircar
Policy Research Center
The one thing “we have learned from Indian politics is that political actors, be it Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi or Mamata Banerjee, rarely change their tactics of governing and organizing,” Sircar said, adding that the Prime Minister would not abandon his radical tactics in order to limit political attacks on his image.
This is mainly because, he argued, Modi’s populist persona is not based on his ability to enact policy, saying his record is “poor” on that front. Rather, it is to project “the image of someone in whom the population places their trust”, Sircar said.
“What recent events in India show is that Indian political leaders can be defeated, even if they are personally very popular,” he added.
