William Barr will publish memoirs of service under Presidents George HW Bush and Donald Trump





United States Attorney General William Barr briefs reporters on the investigation into the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 on the 32nd anniversary of the December 21, 1988 attack. File photo by Michael Reynolds /UPI | License picture

Jan. 18 (UPI) — William Barr’s memoir of service as attorney general under two presidents is set to be released March 8, according to an Amazon listing.

Barr served as the 77th and 85th United States Attorney General during the administrations of Presidents George HW Bush and Donald Trump.

The memoir, titled One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, “provides a candid account of his historic tenures in the service of two very different presidents,” says publisher William Morrow’s book synopsis in the Amazon listing.

“In this heartfelt memoir, Barr takes readers behind the scenes of defining moments of the 1990s, from the Los Angeles riots to Pan Am 103 and Iran Contra,” reads the synopsis. “Thirty years later, Barr has faced a relentless barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, impeachments and the fallout from the 2020 election.”

The synopsis further describes the memoirs as “vivid, candid and essential”, to understanding the two presidencies, and “how the two men viewed power and justice”.

Barr was at one time considered a Trump loyalist, The Hill reported, but lost that role.

Among the issues that led to the falling out, Barr chastised the violence during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol as “outrageous and despicable,” in a statement by former Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

Barr also denounced Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud in excerpts published from the book “Betrayal,” authored by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, in June 2021.

“Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word,” Trump said in a statement at the time.

