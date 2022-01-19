Boris Johnson has turned Britain into a global laughingstock | Letters





Jonathan Freedland (It’s a scandal that Boris Johnson ever made it to No 10 and shameful that he’s still there, January 14) is right, but like most other commentators he omits the unpleasant truth that this country is likely to become (if he hasn’t already) a laughing stock in foreign capitals. The thought that we have put in place such a brazen leader who lacks any idea of ​​what constitutes truth will not fail the leaders of Paris, Washington, Brussels or even Moscow and Beijing. How can such a person be trusted to negotiate reasonably or trustworthily on matters of international importance, when his main interest is his own political survival? And how can a nation that yearns to be taken seriously on the international stage endure this Pythonesque circus for one more moment? We cannot afford to think that the UK’s chaotic government and leadership goes unnoticed or of no international consequence.

Dr John Evers

Truro, Cornwall Jonathan Freedland is right to ask what it will mean for the country if Boris Johnson gets away with it. What indeed. I am a proud Scot; I am also proud to be British. In 2014, I voted against Scottish independence because I saw the benefits of Scotland remaining in the UK (and the EU for that matter). However, if Boris Johnson gets away with it, I will definitely be voting to leave the UK in any future Scottish independence vote. I don’t want to live in a country ruled by a rain of arrogant and corrupt incompetents. I’ve had enough and I’m not the only one.

June Cairns

Haddington, East Lothian Boris Johnson should never have been Prime Minister, but the only reason he was elected was because there was no credible alternative. I don’t believe Keir Starmer is what we need in a genuine reformist leader who will change the dire situation Britain finds itself in after years of Conservative mismanagement. Starmer dares not even mention the stupidity of Brexit, so has nothing to offer except to say whether or not Johnson was in on the fun. Could someone take back control of the Labor Party to begin with?

David Roseau

London Do you have an opinion on anything you read in the Guardian today? Please E-mail us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/18/boris-johnson-has-turned-britain-into-a-global-laughing-stock The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos