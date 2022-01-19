Taliban victory unleashes hardline forces in Pakistan





Groups of Taliban fighters, dressed in the usual assortment of fatigues and military shawls, massed on Afghanistan’s long, barren southern border with Pakistan.

The Durand Line, a 19th century border demarcated by British imperialists, is fiercely rejected by many on both sides of the border for carving out the traditional lands of the Pashtun people, tens of millions of whom live on either side.

In a series of choreographed and highly publicized incidents, Taliban fighters dismantled poles and barbed wire erected by Pakistan, accompanied by denunciations of their leaders. In one video, local fighters appeared to topple a pillar displaying the Pakistani flag and roll it down a sandy hill.

Pakistan has long been one of the Taliban’s most prominent supporters, whether openly supporting its rule before 2001 or allegedly providing refuge for the group during the US war. Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed the Islamists’ military conquest in August and pushed for more international aid for his government.

Yet the Taliban victory has sparked a wave of hardline forces that Khan’s government is struggling to control, both on and within Pakistan’s borders. In addition to border tensions, these range from rising violence by emboldened domestic extremists to growing political challenge from Pakistani Islamist parties that identify with Taliban views.

Taliban fighters and civilians wait to cross the Afghan border into Pakistan. People living on either side of the Durand line have been moving back and forth regularly for decades without border controls © AFP via Getty Images

“While some claimed that a victory for the Taliban in Afghanistan would be a victory for Pakistan, it would not be a simple victory. We see this playing out,” said Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Afzal said this was inevitable after the US peace deal with the Taliban paved the way for the militants to win and boosted their legitimacy in Pakistan. “It was obvious when the Doha agreement was signed, almost two years ago now, that it would embolden all Islamist/extremist allegiances in Pakistan,” she said.

The Islamist threat is growing as the Khan government tries to steer Pakistan through an economic crisis and implement a series of unpopular IMF-mandated austerity measures, while strengthening its position ahead of the elections in next year.

He will also have to manage strained relations with the Taliban. The Durand Line has long been a source of friction on both sides of the border.

For decades, people living on either side have regularly traveled back and forth along rugged roads without border controls. For many Afghans, including the predominantly Pashtun Taliban, Pakistani efforts to formalize the border have stoked outrage.

The border has become the biggest rift in relations between Pakistan and the Taliban. This tension also threatens to inflame Islamist and Pashtun groups based in Pakistan.

Of most concern has been an increase in attacks by the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP. The group, ideologically aligned with but separate from the Afghan Taliban, is a fierce enemy of the Pakistani state and is responsible for horrific terrorist attacks that have killed thousands over the past decade.

Growing TTP activity since August and fears that fighters are using Afghanistan to launch cross-border attacks prompted Islamabad to negotiate a month-long ceasefire with the group in November.

But the TTP pulled out of the deal last month, arguing that Pakistan had failed to honor conditions such as the release of dozens of its prisoners.

Several Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in clashes with the group and a senior TTP official was killed last week in a neighboring Afghan province.

“Many TTP militants are now in Afghanistan, from where they have repeatedly attempted to attack Pakistan,” said a Pakistani government official based near the border.

Other hardline Pakistani Islamists, able to mobilize massive street protests and wield considerable influence over the country’s madrassa networks, have made their presence felt in other ways.

In November, Khan’s government was forced to lift a ban on a controversial group, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, after they threatened to launch a march on the capital Islamabad.

The group, which campaigns for tough punishments including death for blasphemers, previously crippled central Pakistan after protests over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad were published in Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine.

advised

Last month, another Islamist party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, won more than half of the available seats in local elections in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the mayoral race in the provincial capital Peshawar. The province is home to a large portion of Pakistan’s Pashtun population. JUI leader Fazal-ur-Rehman is an active member of an anti-Khan opposition coalition.

The Prime Minister attributed the upheaval to the poor selection of candidates by his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. But some officials and analysts said the victory signaled a more sustained electoral challenge.

“There is nervousness about the Taliban consolidating their position in Afghanistan and influencing the surrounding region,” a senior businessman said. “Even though this is just the last local election, the result will confirm the worst fears.”

Husain Haqqani, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, said history was repeating itself. “Each time . . . the Taliban are in power, there has certainly been an overflow of Taliban beliefs and ideas into Pakistan,” he said.

“Pakistan believed that helping the Taliban gain power in Afghanistan would be the end of Pakistan’s Pashtun and Afghan problems. I think this is just the start.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6c1ac211-df0f-4607-9f1e-c9b15e16d609 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos