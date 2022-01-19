Why Xi can’t stop Powell from raising interest rates

They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of them, Xi said.

But Powell, who is expected to raise interest rates up to four times this year, has already withstood harsh rhetoric from outspoken leaders, suffering repeated criticism from then-President Donald Trump for raising interest rates. interest four times in 2018.

Back then, the threat of hurting the average American by increasing their mortgages was the test of empathy; now its developing countries.

Xi Jinping pleads for developing countries, some of which owe China money. PA

Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a leading expert on China and its economy, said Xi’s attempt to influence US policy was unlikely to distract Powell.

President Powell must set a policy based on what he thinks is best for the United States. He is not responsible for making things better for the rest of the world, he said.

I’m sure he takes that into account, but it can’t be the dominant factor in the Open Market Committee’s calculation of how to set rates, Lardy said.

I think the potential negative effect of rising US interest rates will likely be much, much smaller than it was last time, he said.

So I think Xi is talking about his book, and I don’t think he’s as powerful as he used to be.

Xi might be happy with a bit more inflation, as that naturally helps lower the cost of debt. The inflation rate is only 2.3% in China, compared to 7% in the United States.

But it’s the predictable debts that worry Xi.

The World Bank warned this week that a group of 74 low-income countries will have to repay around $35 billion to official bilateral and private sector lenders in 2022, up 45% from 2020.

The G20’s debt service suspension initiative expired last month, and the IMF’s disaster relief and containment trust will likely end early next year.

The IMF managing director also warned that some low-income countries could face economic collapse unless G20 creditors provide more debt relief.

Gerard DiPippo, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former deputy national intelligence officer at the East Asian National Intelligence Council, said Xi’s speech was aimed at impressing on developing countries that if China is taking a hard line on loan repayments, it will be the Fed’s fault is not China’s.

China has a lot of loans to developing countries under Belt and Road and so what I think Xi is saying is basically, if you, the United States, raise rates, a lot of that rate will affect the borrowing costs of this Belt and Road debt which means it becomes more difficult for these countries to repay China.

Xi is trying to say to the emerging world, one, we care about you and we have your best interests at heart, but two, we’re actually concerned that higher interest rates will cause strain on emerging market economies that need to money to China.

Much of the lending that Chinese banks have extended to these countries is technically commercial lending. They are not concessional. Their price is such that as global rates rise, the rate of this loan is adjusted upwards. So there is a double whammy.

DiPippo said he doesn’t think Xi would expect to influence the Federal Reserve or the Biden administration for that matter.

Xi has called for better macro-economic coordination with the world, but there is no way, and he knows there is no way, for the US to work directly with China on macro policy. -economic because China is not collaborating with the United States, they are doing their own thing.

With higher US interest rates, the US dollar strengthens. This can have multiple effects, including more capital outflows from China.

The test of a stronger US dollar will be whether it hurts developing countries through higher imported inflation or whether it makes those countries stronger through increased exports because their currency makes them more competitive.

Observers will have to wait until March, when the Fed is expected to make its first interest rate hike, for any signals on how this is all playing out.