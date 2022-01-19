Politics
Why Xi can’t stop Powell from raising interest rates
They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of them, Xi said.
But Powell, who is expected to raise interest rates up to four times this year, has already withstood harsh rhetoric from outspoken leaders, suffering repeated criticism from then-President Donald Trump for raising interest rates. interest four times in 2018.
Back then, the threat of hurting the average American by increasing their mortgages was the test of empathy; now its developing countries.
Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a leading expert on China and its economy, said Xi’s attempt to influence US policy was unlikely to distract Powell.
President Powell must set a policy based on what he thinks is best for the United States. He is not responsible for making things better for the rest of the world, he said.
I’m sure he takes that into account, but it can’t be the dominant factor in the Open Market Committee’s calculation of how to set rates, Lardy said.
I think the potential negative effect of rising US interest rates will likely be much, much smaller than it was last time, he said.
So I think Xi is talking about his book, and I don’t think he’s as powerful as he used to be.
Xi might be happy with a bit more inflation, as that naturally helps lower the cost of debt. The inflation rate is only 2.3% in China, compared to 7% in the United States.
But it’s the predictable debts that worry Xi.
The World Bank warned this week that a group of 74 low-income countries will have to repay around $35 billion to official bilateral and private sector lenders in 2022, up 45% from 2020.
The G20’s debt service suspension initiative expired last month, and the IMF’s disaster relief and containment trust will likely end early next year.
The IMF managing director also warned that some low-income countries could face economic collapse unless G20 creditors provide more debt relief.
Gerard DiPippo, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former deputy national intelligence officer at the East Asian National Intelligence Council, said Xi’s speech was aimed at impressing on developing countries that if China is taking a hard line on loan repayments, it will be the Fed’s fault is not China’s.
China has a lot of loans to developing countries under Belt and Road and so what I think Xi is saying is basically, if you, the United States, raise rates, a lot of that rate will affect the borrowing costs of this Belt and Road debt which means it becomes more difficult for these countries to repay China.
Xi is trying to say to the emerging world, one, we care about you and we have your best interests at heart, but two, we’re actually concerned that higher interest rates will cause strain on emerging market economies that need to money to China.
Much of the lending that Chinese banks have extended to these countries is technically commercial lending. They are not concessional. Their price is such that as global rates rise, the rate of this loan is adjusted upwards. So there is a double whammy.
DiPippo said he doesn’t think Xi would expect to influence the Federal Reserve or the Biden administration for that matter.
Xi has called for better macro-economic coordination with the world, but there is no way, and he knows there is no way, for the US to work directly with China on macro policy. -economic because China is not collaborating with the United States, they are doing their own thing.
With higher US interest rates, the US dollar strengthens. This can have multiple effects, including more capital outflows from China.
The test of a stronger US dollar will be whether it hurts developing countries through higher imported inflation or whether it makes those countries stronger through increased exports because their currency makes them more competitive.
Observers will have to wait until March, when the Fed is expected to make its first interest rate hike, for any signals on how this is all playing out.
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/policy/economy/why-xi-can-t-stop-powell-from-raising-interest-rates-20220119-p59pc7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022