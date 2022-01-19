Why Trump and DeSantis are talking about Australia





For those who haven’t been following the conversation on the right about Australia, Donald Trump’s recent entry into the chat might have been a little disconcerting.

The former president released a statement on Friday that included only this tweet, from conservative columnist Scott Morefield: I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that if Donald Trump hadn’t won in 2016 and appointed three SCOTUS judges , the United States would literally be Australia right now.

Coming hot on the heels of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority blocking President Bidens’ vaccination mandate for big business, the first half of Morefields’ tweet speaks for itself. But the second half, Australia’s no-context sweep, needs some explaining.

Over the past few months Western-allied, Democratic Australia has become synonymous among Conservatives with an over-the-top approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The government there has used aggressive vaccination mandates, quarantines, border restrictions and lockdowns to keep Covid-19 deaths below 3,000 people in a country of 25 million, with some trade-offs. of individual freedoms.

But comments on the American right have turned Australia into something of an authoritarian state:

On September 30, Fox News host Tucker Carlson devoted 12 minutes of his show to Australia, documenting its supposed slide into authoritarianism. For a while, the English-speaking world is mocking China for being dystopian and autocratic, he warned. The next moment they are aping China and chasing people who are two blocks from their house and who are smoking a cigarette.

Two months later Carlson labeled a quarantine facility in Darwin, Australia a Covid concentration camp.

In October, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, had an exchange with the leader of Australia’s Northern Territory after he tweeted, I’ve always said Australia is the Texas of the Pacific. The Covid tyranny of their current government is shameful and sad. Individual freedom matters. I stand with the people of #Australia.

In November, Joe Rogan, mistaking satire for real publicity, posted on his Instagram account: Not only has Australia had the worst response to the pandemic with dystopian police state measures that are truly inconceivable to the rest of the civilized world, but they also have the absolute dumbest propaganda.

These concerns prompted Van Badham, an Australian journalist, to hit back in a guest opinion essay for the New York Times titled: No, Australia Isn’t Actually an Evil Dictatorship.

The comparisons died down for a while, but Novak Djokovic’s recent confrontation with Australian tennis authorities over Serbian stars’ refusal to get vaccinated has brought the topic back into the news. Trump and DeSantis are also shadowboxing their respective Covid records ahead of a possible clash in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, so the fact that the two mentioned Australia is particularly interesting.

Our man in Sydney

But what is really going on in Australia? To get some ground truth, we spoke with Damien Cave, Australian bureau chief of The New York Times. In recent months, Cave has explored how Australians have reacted to the country’s zero tolerance policies. He also wrote about his experience in a quarantine camp.

How is it in Australia? Can you tell us how the country is coping with the pandemic right now?

Case numbers have reached new heights with an outbreak of Omicron, hospitals in major cities are struggling to cope, and most people are just trying to be safe and avoid getting infected. Masks are mandatory indoors (almost everyone complies without complaint) and the era of closed borders, interstate and internationally, is also coming to an end. Essentially, there is both a mixture of more movement and a healthy dose of caution and continued anxiety.

We know that there have been protests, especially in Melbourne, the capital of the state of Victoria. How widespread is the feeling that government policies on Covid have gone too far?

There are certainly Australians who have been frustrated by moments of heaviness. At one point in Melbourne, Victorian state authorities closed outdoor playgrounds even though there was little risk. This really irritated a lot of parents. The border closures have also infuriated many people, especially Australians living abroad trying to get home.

But Australians are also extremely proud of how they have handled the pandemic. The country has had fewer deaths per capita than almost anywhere. And while the shutdowns were tough, there was plenty of government aid to help workers and businesses. Most Australians, in polls and in interviews I’ve done around the country, will tell you that, despite the problems, it was worth it.

Are Australians aware of what conservative commentators in the United States are saying about them? How do they feel about learning that they live in a dystopian police state?

Australians who are in the know in particular many Conservatives find this both strange and insulting. They tend to think it’s nonsense for these Tories to attack Australian policies from a country where 800,000 people have died of Covid, thanks in part, Australians say, to Americas obsession with individualism and freedom rather than respect for collective sacrifice.

So there’s a federal election this year, right? Are we going to see government critics come forward against incumbents on Covid?

The government will be criticized for moving too slowly and not doing enough to get people what they need, with vaccines early on and with rapid antigen testing now. But in general, there’s a pretty broad consensus in Australia that what they’ve been doing since 2020 has mostly worked, and now is the time to step out of restrictions, carefully, while continuing to encourage vaccination.

Many critics of the American right seem outdated and out of touch. Australians are living their lives, children are about to return to school and the continued effort to be mindful of people’s safety, with some space restrictions at major events and masks, is something which they tend to ignore as a bit irritating but necessary for the good of the country.

