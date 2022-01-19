Rahul Gandhi teleprompter digs into Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Davos speech glitch at World Economic Forum





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said even the teleprompter couldn’t handle “such lies”. (To file) New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi tweeted today about an issue that prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop his virtual speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos last night and start again. “Itna jhooth teleprompter bhi nahin jhel paya (even the teleprompter couldn’t handle such lies),” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Teleprompter Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022 A flurry of tweets from BJP handles blamed the problem on Davos organizers. “Those who are excited about the technical glitch don’t they realize the glitch was at the end of the WEF? They couldn’t patch PM so asked him to start over which is evident in the way Klaus Schwab said he would give a short introduction again and then open the session…,” tweeted Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Media Adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Don’t those who are excited about the technical problem realize that the problem was on the WEF side? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in the way Klaus Schwab said he would give a brief intro again, then open the session… pic.twitter.com/HblG1w0mfN Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 17, 2022 Similar tweets also emerged on the timelines of other BJP leaders. Don’t those who are excited about the technical problem realize that the problem was on the WEF side? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in the way Klaus Schwab said he would give a brief intro again, then open the session… pic.twitter.com/hoxctPn75E Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 17, 2022 Others tweeted a video that explained what was wrong. For those jobless fools who made the teleprompter a problem!! That should settle the issue…better luck next time!! pic.twitter.com/i77zjMT4mw Priti Gandhi – (@MrsGandhi) January 18, 2022 Prime Minister Modi’s speech began without English interpretation, according to the video, and he was interrupted midway by the coordinator. Klaus Schwab announced the start of the official session after that, the video explained, and then Prime Minister Modi restarted his speech with the English translation. In his speech at the five-day “Davos Agenda” online summit, Prime Minister Modi said India had saved many lives by providing essential medicines and vaccines during the pandemic. He also told world leaders that now is the best time to invest in India, detailing the various steps the country is taking to make it the “most attractive” investment destination in the world. “India offers a ‘bouquet of hope’ to the world. It includes our faith in democracy, it includes our technology, our temperament and our talent,” he said.

