Pakistan’s dilemma: national interest versus national security





National interest versus national security

CAW Raghavan | Posted on 19.01.22, 00:51

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan released what he called Pakistan’s first comprehensive national security policy. A portion of the document is unclassified and intended for public discussion and has been issued as a stand-alone statement of this policy.

Pakistan’s past struggles with national security, both on the ground and doctrinally, are well known. It appeared at the end of 2014, momentarily, that Pakistan had reached a turning point on this issue. On December 16, 2014, an inauspicious date in the Pakistani political calendar due to the surrender of Dhaka in 1971, on the same day, more than a hundred children were killed in an attack on a school in Peshawar. The outrage that followed this massacre was worldwide and particularly visible in India. Both Houses of Parliament had, amid broad public empathy, passed resolutions of sadness, condolence and condemnation. In Pakistan itself, the terrorist attack brought together its grumpy political regime and military. The result was a national action plan to combat terrorism. It was a comprehensive strategy to tackle the internal and external aspects of terrorism facing the country. The cross-party and civil-military consensus that underpinned the adoption of the plan suggested that a new approach might emerge. Many felt that the gravity of the threat facing Pakistan would lead to a new approach regarding the link between Pakistan’s strategic priorities vis-à-vis India and Afghanistan. Pakistan was now expected to adopt a more rounded and comprehensive approach to its national security and its actions would therefore extend beyond kinetic operations against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in the tribal areas.

However, that was not to be the case. The civil-military consensus was fragile and could not resist further pressures brought to bear on it by the feuds between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the military. Political divisions soon reappeared and also wreaked havoc on the PAN. The wave of sympathy that had swept India evaporated just as quickly when days after the Peshawar attack, a major mastermind of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attack was released on bail and was due to be released soon. . It became clear that although the Peshawar school attack was a turning point in Pakistan’s history, its creation was in no rush to turn. Yet the 2014 NAP remained significant because it was the product of cross-party and civil-military consensus, however short-lived.

The recently published NSP is, clearly, the result of a different approach and is therefore a different type of document. It almost sounds like an academic production or a think tank rather than a deliberate statement of government intent and policy. They are certainly aspirations, but to such an extent that even a less biased observer would see them mainly as a concentrate of platitudes and declarations of good intentions. Indeed, one could argue that its main weakness is that it did not emerge through cross-party dialogue or through parliament. Given Pakistan’s divided politics today, that makes it more likely to be dismissed as fluff or, at best, a reiteration of existing positions.

The NSP aims to be comprehensive by considering security in a holistic and citizen-specific sense, including dimensions as different as economy and development, environment, social fabric, etc., outside the traditional domains of defence, military and strategic issues. In a Pakistani context, this can be seen as a step forward. Long periods of direct military governance or hybrid military-civilian governance have meant that a somewhat peculiar notion of the national interest has developed in Pakistan: the national interest is seen as the only national security rather than a conglomeration of economic, social, political, human and security issues. interests. This narrow view of the national interest implies that no price in terms of economic, social or human costs is too high to pay for achieving a particular security or strategic interest. This excessive securitization of notions of national interest means that Pakistan has paid a high price over the years for its strategic misadventures. The results are evident in the current state of its economy and fragile internal security.

It could therefore be argued that by considering the national interest in broader terms of citizens and human well-being, social harmony and economic development, the new NSP is a step forward in promoting a less secure in Pakistan. The NSP thus asserts that it places economic security at the heart of overall national security and balances traditional geostrategic approaches with those of geoeconomics. But conversely, this can be seen as too little progress given the intensity of the discourse surrounding strategic and security issues in Pakistan. There is little in it to give even a hint of the difficult choices Pakistan faces if it seeks to strike a minimum balance between its rising geopolitical ambitions and rhetoric on the one hand and its needs and capabilities. real on the other hand. There will inevitably be interest in the details of what the NSP says. Unfortunately there are very few. On India and Jammu and Kashmir, there is largely a restatement of standard Pakistani positions. There is a reiteration of its traditional position that while it wants good relations with India and the resolution of all outstanding issues through dialogue, Indian actions pose significant obstacles.

The general conclusion that follows from reading the NSP is that there continues to be a lack of serious reflection in Pakistan on the enormous challenges it faces. The corollary to this is also obvious. As always in the past, if there is to be action to break the current bilateral impasse, the initiative will have to come from India.

TCA Raghavan is a former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/pakistans-dilemma-national-interest-versus-national-security/cid/1848159 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos