Politics
WEF: Explanations arrive on why Narendra Modi stopped speaking
Fact-checking website AltNews concludes that “the outage was due to a technical issue, not a teleprompter issue.”
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 19.01.22, 03:43
Psst! A national secret is out: the fault lies with a technical problem, not with the teleprompter that saved lives.
Several explanations have been offered as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi abruptly stopped speaking during his speech to the World Economic Forum on Monday night. They ranged from the English translation initially not working to an error that led to Modi starting his speech before the live stream began.
Fact-checking website AltNews concluded the outage was due to a technical glitch, not a teleprompter issue.
Involuntarily or not, the sounds of the Prime Minister’s silence offered certain ideas or reaffirmed certain characteristics that mark the ecosystem that has been built around him. Here are some of the takeaways that caught the naked eye, unfettered by technology:
Scenario, script and script: As in the movies, so in political kitsch. Whatever the reason why the Prime Minister stopped speaking, there was no denying that Modi froze for about 10 seconds and looked troubled.
Technical issues are not uncommon, especially in the era of pandemic-induced video conferencing apps. To appear at a loss for words when higher powers like data packs act is human.
It’s OK for humans, but not for superhumans who brag about their chest circumference (56 inches, did someone say? After the Chinese atrocity in Galwan, such statistical smoothing was discontinued ) and present themselves as great communicators and always spoiling Vishwagurus to teach the world an unsolicited lesson or two, of course.
He who prospers by hyperbole falls because of a technical problem.
A minor change in the script unbalanced Modi. Prayer is made of more severe fabrics. Mark Antony took a break, but it was to get his heart back from Caesars coffin. Modi didn’t stop to move the Davos Stones to riot and mutiny, but apparently at the behest of his tech support team.
When he came to his senses, he ate his lines. He couldn’t get the full name of WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab for the charity, it sounded like Klaus saab, to others it was a jumble of unintelligible letters.
A confident leader could have easily explained what had happened on the spot and moved on. Thinking on the feet is not such a difficult task.
Using a teleprompter isn’t a crime if it helps you stick to schedules and stay close to the subject. It was part of an essential kit for many US presidents, including Barack Obama who is considered a speaker.
Glitches aren’t unheard of either, but these issues are usually handled with finesse and transparency. When Ronald Reagan’s teleprompter malfunctioned in 1985, he apologized and the White House then dealt with the problem with ease saying that it is our opinion that the President spoke eloquently.
Could it be fear of the improvised that kept Modi from addressing a full-fledged press conference where he answered questions after becoming prime minister nearly eight years ago?
The answer, my friend, blows across the screen.
Modi can answer the question himself by calling a press conference an essential feature of an improvised democracy today.
Don’t touch me: Modi’s ecosystem remains fragile even after spending so many years in power. Any suggestion of weakness, any attempt to again criticize or ridicule the indispensable ingredients of a democracy triggers a response that seems so scripted that it puts North Korea’s flattering minions to shame.
Consider the response to the social media storm mocking Modis’ 10-second freeze: there was no official statement about what happened, just an invasion of the clones.
BJP leaders and fellow travelers came out of the woodwork on Tuesday and tweeted identical statements. Don’t those who are excited about the technological problem realize that the problem was at the end of the WEF? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in how Klaus Schwab said he would give a brief intro again and then open the session, the tweet read.
Don’t those who are excited about the technological problem realize that the problem was at the end of the WEF? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in how Klaus Schwab said he would give a brief intro again and then open the session. pic.twitter.com/ZF170MV8Q2
Suresh Nakhua ( ) (@SureshNakhua) January 18, 2022
Among those who posted the cloned message were BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha National Social Media Manager Dhaval Patel, Bharatiya National Secretary Janata Yuva Morcha, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, its Bengal President Indranil Khan and the Minister’s Media Adviser. Chief of Uttar Pradesh, Shalabh Mani Tripathi.
Great minds think alike, great minds tweet alike.
No Fear: The most striking feature was the avalanche of ridicule that was heaped on Modi by citizens – uninvited.
Despite invoking anti-sedition and anti-terrorism laws at short notice and cracking down on criticism, not to mention flexible media, ordinary people have not been shy about throwing a punch when they can.
A tweet that kills: “Today 140 million people in India learned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not held a press conference for 8 years.”
Today 140 million people in India learned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t held a press conference for 8 years??#TeleprompterPM pic.twitter.com/5jtO7rNTC1
Political Stuff (@itsmeKNR) January 18, 2022
Technical problem or teleprompter problem, this cloud always weighs heavy.
