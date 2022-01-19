pakistan: Pakistan’s security policy, in the making for 7 years, is full of nothing





Pakistan’s 7-year-old security policy is full of nothing More Indians than Pakistanis were enthusiastic about Pakistan’s recently drafted first National Security Policy (NSP). Seven years in the making, the document covered the Nawaz Sharif years as well as Imran Khan’s tenure, as well as two Narendra Modi governments in India.

more storiesIndiaBJP’s big UP challenge: Balancing caste with religion

Whether this rebellion will decide how the Assembly election results swing will be seen, but it has undoubtedly re-emphasized the delicate coalition of class and caste that a diverse nation like ours holds in its imagination.

Sugata Srinivasaraju18 January 2022, 19:06India Mulakkal’s acquittal upsets definition of rape

Speaking about lack of references to ‘penis penetration’ in victim’s account, judge ignored all changes to rape law after Nirbhaya incident

Sunil Baghel17 Jan 2022, 20:42IndiaHow peer pressure can help women get back to work

Call it a cohort or the fraternity. It is a women’s network within an organization that offers a ready-to-use support system for women returning to work after a long break. The idea is to offer a boost to women and encourage more women to return to work

Namrata SinghTIMESOFINDIA.COMJan 17, 2022, 07:42 PMIndiaHow the BJP Changed the Operating System of Indian Politics

The working system of Indian politics has changed, but it could still change

Swagato Ganguly17 Jan 2022, 19:39IndiaWhat India must do to keep China away from Taiwan

In dealing with Taipei, New Delhi should remember its mistakes when China annexed Tibet

Brahma ChellaneyJan 17, 2022, 07:30 PMIndiaIndia is still 28 million Covid bites far from safe at double dose

India has distributed over 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a year since its launch. But a population the size of South Africa has yet to receive the first dose

Team TOI Plus17 Jan 2022, 19:26SportsHow Virat made the captain work for him and India

We know he is the most successful test captain in the history of India. He stands out not only because he led from the front as a batsman, but he also inspired his team to greater heights.

Team TOI PlusJan 17, 2022, 2:41 p.m.WorldWar hero, prince and accused of raping teenage girl

After a New York judge ruled a civil suit against Prince Andrew could go ahead, he was stripped of his military titles. What happens now?

Dan BilefskyNYT News ServiceJan 17, 2022, 1:00 p.m.SportsWhy India’s most powerful man in cricket quit

Virat Kohli built a team with a singular vision and pushed it as far as he could

ANAND VASUJan 16, 2022, 7:12 p.m.SportsVirat’s resignation is the victory of mediocrity over talent

Administrators knocked Virat Kohli down a notch or two for his perceived transgressions, whatever they were. And they did it with no succession plan in place

Santosh Desai16 Jan 2022, 19:12IndiaHow to turn government karamcharis into karamyogis

Meritocracy has transformed cricket, streaming and physical education. A lesson for civil service reform

Manish Sabharwal16 January 2022, 19:09IndiaRape is more than just lust, courts must recognize it

As we debate the acquittal of Father Franco Mulakkal, it’s time to accept that such trials are meaningless if we continue to view rape through the prism of lust, shame, depravity or morality alone. It is the temporal dynamics of power and politics, where rape is used as a tool to oppress, humiliate and diminish the person are also recognized

Brinda AdigeTIMESOFINDIA.COMJan 16, 2022, 02:36 PMIndiaOn smartphones near you: Eroticism by women, for women

Affordable e-books and audiobooks have opened the floodgates for sensual content that caters to female sexuality

Sonam JoshiTIMESOFINDIA.COMJan 16, 2022, 02:24 PMIndiaFrom the Tom Yum cup to the Spicy Adipoli, house cocktails raise the bar

Now, preparing a martini at home will not leave you in awe. Kits and do-it-yourself infusions make mixology easier, so say kudos to the quarantines

Ketaki DesaiTIMESOFINDIA.COMJanuary 16, 2022, 12:28 PMIndia Is this BJP moment ‘don’t look up’ in UP?

What the upcoming polls in UP and Punjab have to do with the most debated Christmas outing of the season

Shobhaa FromJan 15, 2022, 8:46 PM

