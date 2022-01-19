January 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani and three other Trump allies





Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots after apparently spreading allegations that the 2020 election ‘was stolen’ and was in conversation with Trump to disrupt or delay results. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License picture

Jan. 18 (UPI) — The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and three other allies of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The committee said Giuliani, who worked as Trump’s personal attorney; Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, two other Trump attorneys, and former campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn have promoted unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 presidential election and participated in efforts to delay or disrupt the certification of election results. January 6 elections.

“The select committee is examining the causes that contributed to the January 6 violence, including attempts to promote unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and pressure campaigns to overturn the 2020 election results,” Speaker Bennie said. Thompson, D-Miss. in a report. “The four people we subpoenaed today advanced unsubstantiated theories of voter fraud, pushed efforts to overturn election results or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to arrest the counting of electoral votes.”

In a letter to Giuliani, the committee said its investigation had ‘unveiled credible evidence’ that it had publicly promoted claims that the 2020 election ‘was stolen’ and had been in contact with Trump and various members. of Congress regarding strategies for delaying or nullifying the results.

Epshteyn also reportedly attended meetings at the Willard Hotel in the days leading up to the riot and had a call with Trump on the morning of Jan. 6 to discuss options for delaying certification if then-Vice President Mike Pence, was unwilling to deny or delay certification. results, the committee said.

The committee said Ellis allegedly prepared and circulated two memos “purporting to analyze the vice president’s constitutional authority to reject or delay the counting of electoral votes from states that had submitted an alternate list of voters.”

Powell, according to the committee, “actively promoted allegations of voter fraud” on Trump’s behalf in litigation and public appearances.

The subpoenas order that the four provide documents to the committee by February 4 and appear for deposition on February 8.

Several Trump allies subpoenaed by the committee have refused to comply with his requests and Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani, told CNN the committee did not seek voluntary cooperation in issuing the subpoena, an act which he called “political theatre”.

“Chairman Bennie Thompson, who is not a lawyer, should realize that Giuliani has a claim of executive privilege and a claim of attorney-client privilege,” Costello said.

He added that it was “hard to believe” that the committee would get “substantial information” from Giuliani.

“When you ask the president’s personal lawyer questions, you won’t get answers. They want to try to make an example out of him,” Costello said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a candlelight vigil on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Riots in Washington, DC, Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License picture

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/01/18/Jan-6-committee-subpoenas-Rudy-Giuliani-three-other-Trump-allies/2251642548099/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos