Boris Johnson denies lying about Lockdown Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling allegations that he attended drunken events in the middle of pavements.

London:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday “categorically” denied claims by his former chief aide that he lied to Parliament about a Downing Street party held during a strict lockdown.

But appearing in public for the first time after days of Covid self-isolation, Johnson also dodged questions about whether he would resign if an internal investigation found he had lied.

Johnson is battling damaging allegations that he and staff attended boozy events during Covid restrictions, prompting an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

The revelations sparked public fury, leading to a double-digit lead in the polls for the main opposition Labor party over Johnson’s Tories, and calls from some Tories for him to step down.

Johnson apologized for a May 20, 2020 party in the Downing Street garden, telling parliament last week he believed it was a ‘work event’, despite an aide inviting staff to “bring your own alcohol”.

But his combative former senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who has waged a vendetta against Johnson since leaving Downing Street at the end of 2020, said he warned his then boss of the event at the time.

“I can tell you categorically that nobody told me, nobody said it was something that was against the rules, that it was a breach of the Covid rules, that it was something that was not a business event,” Johnson said.

‘Crazy’s house’

“Frankly, I can’t imagine why the hell that would have been allowed,” he told reporters during a visit to a London hospital.

Bowing his head in remorse, Johnson also renewed his office’s apology to Queen Elizabeth II after it emerged his staff had held going away parties during the national mourning for her husband Prince Philip in April 2021. .

Johnson’s denials were carefully worded, appearing to absolve him of personal blame even if there was wrongdoing by staff, and backed by a narrow exemption for work gatherings during the shutdowns.

But in the latest in an incendiary series of blog posts, Cummings wrote that he told Johnson that Downing Street was becoming a drunken “madhouse”. The Prime Minister “dismissed it”, he said.

“The events of May 20 alone, let alone the series of other events, mean that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about parties,” Cummings said, adding that he was ready to swear on his account “under oath”.

Cummings would testify to Gray as part of his investigation, British media reported.

Six Tories have openly called for Johnson’s resignation, though others have reportedly done so privately.

Fifty-four letters from Tory MPs are needed to trigger a vote of no confidence, with indications that voters made their feelings about Johnson known to their local representatives over the weekend – and not in a positive way.

When asked if he would quit, Johnson said: “We’ll have to see what she (Gray) says.

“I reiterate my deep apologies to people for any mistakes that may have been made on my watch,” he said.

“Resignation Matters”

Johnson’s top ministerial colleagues largely rallied behind him, urging the public to await the findings of Gray’s inquiry, which are expected in the coming days.

But Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, acknowledged that a proven lie by a minister “would normally, under the ministerial code and governance around parliament, be a matter of resignation”.

And in his first on-camera comments on the revelations, powerful finance minister Rishi Sunak said “the ministerial code is clear on these issues”.

“I fully support the Prime Minister’s request for patience as this investigation persists,” said Sunak, who should be a strong contender to succeed Johnson in any leadership race.

Pressed to know if the Prime Minister had his unequivocal support, Sunak then interrupted the interview and left with his microphone still attached.

The opposition Labor Party has unequivocally reiterated its demands that Johnson resign over the Cummings blog.

“Boris Johnson clearly knows this is the end of the road,” said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labor Party.

