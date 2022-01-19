States return fake pro-Trump election documents to federal prosecutors





Republican efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have created a multi-faceted scandal, but in recent weeks there has been an unexpected twist. Republicans in several states created fake election documents and sent the documents to, among others, the US Senate and the US Archivist as if the documents were legitimate. They were not.

Among the many questions, there was an obvious line of inquiry: was it legal? According to some who have reviewed what happened, the answer may not be. The Detroit News reported the other day:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday she has referred an investigation to federal prosecutors into Republicans who signed and submitted a certificate falsely claiming that Donald Trump had won Michigan’s electoral votes. The revelation demonstrated the serious potential and ongoing nature of the investigation and could have implications for state policy, as the 16 Republicans in question include high-ranking members of the state’s GOP, such as Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock.

Nessel, who made the comments on The Rachel Maddow Show last week, added that she believed a variety of legal lines may have been crossed and although she referred the matter to the Justice Department , the Michigan attorney general did not rule out the possibility of state charges.

She is not alone. The Albuquerque Journal reported that New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas made the same reference. “Election laws are the foundation of our democracy and must be followed,” the Democratic state AG said in a written statement. “While the review under state law is ongoing, we have referred this matter to the appropriate federal law enforcement authorities and will provide any assistance they deem necessary.”

In case anyone needed a reminder, it originally appeared that the controversy was limited to one state. In December 2020, as Wisconsin voters gathered for a formal ceremony at the state Capitol in which the state officially assigned its Electoral College attendees, a group of Wisconsin Republicans quietly held a separate mock ceremony in the same capitol, at the same time. vote for Donald Trump, despite his defeat in the state.

They then proceeded to falsify official documents, claiming to be the “duly elected and qualified voters”, although this is patently false. They also submitted the false documents to government agencies.

We learned soon after, however, that Republicans in Wisconsin had company: Republicans in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada did the same.

And when I say “the same thing”, I mean the same thing: the fake documents had identical formatting, spacing, fonts and wording, leaving little doubt that there was a pattern for Republicans to follow. in each of these states.

In two other states of Pennsylvania and New Mexico, Trump fans took similar action, but they added qualifiers to the documents, saying that one day, under certain circumstances, GOP voters may eventually become the real ones. voters.

The caveats mattered: Because these Republicans did not claim to be the “duly elected and qualified voters,” their efforts are qualitatively and legally different. In fact, a local report from Lancaster reported yesterday: “The Pennsylvanians’ insistence might have spared them a criminal investigation.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office added in a written statement, “While their rhetoric and policy was intentionally misleading and deliberately harmful to our democracy, based on our initial review, our office does not don’t think it meets legal standards for infringement.”

But for Republicans in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, legal scrutiny at the state and federal levels remains ongoing.

This all brings us back to the three questions we considered when this story first surfaced.

1. Was this scheme legal? I can’t speak to this with any authority, but there is growing evidence that some state attorneys general believe the legal controversy is serious enough to warrant an investigation.

2. How many states were part of the program? Right now the answer seems to be five, but if we include Pennsylvania and New Mexico, it’s seven.

3. Who orchestrated the scheme? Clearly, several states did not entirely generate fraudulent election materials themselves. The Republicans who submitted the forged documents received outside help.

We do not yet know who provided this assistance and/or created the fake documents for an official submission. That said, Lancaster’s report cited a local GOP official in Pennsylvania who pointed the finger at a Trump campaign lawyer. The Detroit News had a similar report, citing a Michigan GOP official who also said he received advice from a Trump campaign lawyer.

Watch this place.

