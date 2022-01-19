Politics
An embarrassing moment for Narendra Modi and India at the World Economic Forum 2022. This is why India should have more educated and literate leaders
An embarrassing moment for Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum
When the teleprompter failed during Prime Minister Modi’s speech, a video of his surprise went viral on the internet.
On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched on the subject of the corona wave. There were a plethora of other issues that needed to be resolved. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a series of speeches in which he received a host of high level compliments.
However, one of his videos became popular on the internet this time. The teleprompter died out in the middle of his speech, and he was forced to stop speaking. Because of this, the video became an immediate sensation.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking, the teleprompter did not work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi became a little uneasy over this development. After that, Narendra Modi unexpectedly stopped in his remarks. His mind was blank, so he turned his gaze to the right of the screen, hoping to find inspiration there.
He found it! With ears covered in headphones, Modi asked if he could hear the rest of his speech to save time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed puzzled by the whole situation.
This 30-second video captured attention on Twitter and other social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t utter a single sentence without stumbling when the teleprompter was turned off during his speech.
Indian Congress Party Chairman Rahul Gandhi also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video released earlier this month. In the same breath as Modi said he could tell a lie without using a teleprompter, Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the prime minister. Similarly, the Congress Party in India criticized and tweeted about the theft of its teleprompter by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to the media, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a moving speech in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh just a few days ago. He narrated several stories ranging from the story of the holy city of Varanasi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj of Maharashtra, to the story of the city of Kashi in northern India. Following his speech, some of the photographs became popular on the internet.
Narendra Modi appears to be reading a teleprompter during his speech. Some have criticized his use of a teleprompter. The other day, a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral again. Since his disappearance in Davos, it has been widely shared on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. Several people took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the film. Many people questioned the lack of support for the teleprompter when it was introduced.
It’s hard for a teleprompter to follow all the lies: Rahul’s dig during Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos was cut short on Tuesday due to a technical issue. As Rahul said on Twitter, the teleprompter “couldn’t resist so many lies.”
Prime Minister Modi delivered a “state of the world” address via video conference on Monday, as part of the World Economic Forum’s Davos agenda, which was broadcast around the world.
The teleprompter momentarily malfunctioned, forcing the Prime Minister to pause in the middle of his speech for a brief period. With the apparent issue resolved, Prime Minister Modi was able to proceed with his speech.
Do our ministers and national representatives know their areas of expertise well?
As we saw yesterday, there was a technical problem with the teleprompter while our Prime Minister was giving a speech at the World Economic Forum. When the problem arose, he started to stutter and couldn’t speak. He started acting like something bad had happened, indicating that he wasn’t aware of what he was supposed to say and couldn’t speak without the teleprompter.
Rahul Gandhi said the same thing two years ago, saying that Modi could not speak without the help of a teleprompter, which has now been proven. Modi once claimed in a speech that he holds an MBA from Delhi University in all political disciplines. Yet, no such degree or course is available in this institution.
The government began imposing GST and other taxes on books and other stationery, among other items. If our basic right to education turns out to be too expensive, then who the hell is going to spend money on books? Consider the following example: If a poor young person wants to learn and wants to buy a book, he has to pay the standard cost plus GST and other taxes.
Our government does not prioritize education; instead, he places a high value on finances and income. Citizens of a country should choose an educated representative, rather than a representative who says anything to gain public respect and honor.
Conclusion:
While PM Modi was speaking, the teleprompter failed to work resulting in a video of his surprise which quickly went viral on the internet. This 30-second video got a lot of attention on Twitter and other social media platforms, and it’s easy to see why. The following photograph has been widely shared on social media platforms such as Facebook since his death in Davos last week, and continues to do so.
During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about corona waves, which were broadcast live on television. Following a faulty teleprompter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cut short his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. With the apparent issue resolved, Prime Minister Modi was able to resume his speech without interruption.
