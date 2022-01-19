Xi Jinping’s Foxhunting Operation: How China Forced 2,500 Citizens Back Home During Pandemic

File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at a rally to mark the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File

Save Defenders, the human rights NGO, estimates in its report published on Tuesday that repatriations to China now total more than 10,000 since Beijing launched Operation Fox Hunt in 2014, followed by Sky Net in 2015. The operation claims to have caught more than 8,000 fugitives, who were usually wanted for alleged financial crimes.

During the pandemic, at least 1,421 people were repatriated to China in 2020 and 1,114 in 2021 alone, according to government figures, despite international lockdowns and travel restrictions. The figures only include those arrested for alleged economic crimes or crimes related to their official duties. Among the returnees, there are more than 600 Taiwanese, in an attempt to undermine Taiwan’s sovereignty

In December 2021, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection (CCDI) rated the performance of the year as bear fruit.

In 2018, Sky Net came under the control of the new non-judicial body, the National Supervisory Commission. In February 2021, The commission relaunched the program, extending it to fugitives in political and legal affairs and civil affairs. Human rights groups believe activists and dissidents are now often targeted, including Uyghurs and Hong Kongers living abroad. In July, the Uyghur Human Rights Project document 395 cases of Uyghurs deported, extradited or sent back to China.

Since Xi Jinping came to power, the Chinese government has intensified its crackdown on civil society, said American human rights activist Teng Biao. They attacked lawyers and dissidents, bloggers, journalists, Tibetans, Uighurs, Hong Kongers, all within civil society.

The most extreme methods

Methods of forcing someone to return to China, outside of formal bilateral extradition and deportation agreements, They can range from refusing to renew a passport to misusing the Interpol Red Notice system to issue international warrants. according to the report. They also include exit bans and intimidation of relatives of targets in China, as well as in-person threats by Chinese agents operating on foreign soil.

At the end of the scale are acts that Safeguard Defenders called state-sanctioned kidnappings, but Beijing called improper methods. These sometimes involved covert operations alongside host nation forces, the report said, or tricked the target into traveling to a third country from where they could be extradited.

Safeguard Defenders mapped 80 cases of attempted arrests, about half of which were successful. It has identified targets in dozens of countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Cases of family harassment within the Uyghur diaspora, particularly among politically active people outside of China, have been widely reported. who are pushing for international action against human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

In 2021, reports surfaced that Mihray Erkin, a young Uyghur woman, died in custody in Xinjiang in 2020. Erkin had worked in Japan as a research scientist until returning to Xinjiang in 2019, allegedly after her parents have been detained. .. in a hurry to call him at home. Also last year, Wang Jingyu, a 19-year-old US permanent resident who was wanted in China for online comments after criticizing the government on Weibo, He claimed that his parents had been repeatedly harassed and detained in an attempt to get him to return.

Teng said he met numerous cases of family bullying, including the imprisonment of relatives in China for pressuring targets overseas.

Sometimes they were arbitrarily arrested or detained, followed by the secret police, interrogated, sometimes forced to make a video call with their wife or husband or their children living abroad, dijo at The Guardian.

Because it’s a totalitarian system, the government has the power, not the legal power, but power above the law, and can force a company or work unit to fire anyone it wants.

Chinese authorities publicly praised the program, with a 2015 CCDI notice indicating that more than 70 task forces had been dispatched to 90 countries and regions, with special operations. fully supported by overseas law enforcement agencies, overseas Chinese embassies and consulates Yes police liaison officers.

Safeguard Defenders called on governments around the world to end extradition treaties with China and to review and terminate any bilateral judicial cooperation agreements with the NSC.

China’s Violations of Other Nations’ Judicial Sovereignty and Disrespect for Customs in International Judicial Cooperation Are Undermining Necessary Trust

If there are legitimate reasons to engage in international judicial cooperation with Beijing, however cautiously, China’s violations of other nations’ judicial sovereignty and non-respect for customs in international judicial cooperation undermine the trust needed to initiate such cooperation or continue existing cooperation. children.

Yaqiu Wang, China researcher for Human Rights Watch, said host countries should be careful about extraditions requested by China.

They must ensure that people residing in their country and wanted by the Chinese government have adequate protection and investigate possible cases of harassment and other abuse by Chinese officials or their agents against these individuals or their families, He said.

The authorities must also provide them with adequate opportunities to challenge the extradition and not return anyone to China if they are likely to be persecuted, tortured or ill-treated there.

China has always denied that its actions are abductions or violate foreign and international laws.

As part of its international anti-corruption operations, China has always strictly adhered to the target countries’ domestic laws, international laws and international judicial and law enforcement practices, CCDI said in a state media report in November 2020.

The full report from Safeguards Defenders:

