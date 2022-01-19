Former President Donald Trump tells A Bunch of Lies at his rally





Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on the grounds of the Canyon Moon Ranch festival in Florence, Arizona, southeast of Phoenix, January 15, 2022

As of 2016, the song is still a familiar tune. A Trump rally and big lies go together like mac and cheese or better yet, in Trump’s case, potato salad with raisins. Saturday night in Arizona began with election security expert and My Pillow owner Mike Lindell proclaiming that the 2020 election will be voided, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake saying Dr. Anthony Fauci should be in jail. It was an open mic night for the MAGA faithful, who somehow, a year later, think the former president isn’t using them for his own gain.

But everyone is used to these gatherings, isn’t it? We lived through five years of words like this, with the former president labeling politicians and dissidents with nicknames, and the media covering it because it brought ratings. Fast forward to last Saturday night, where the former president held his first rally of the year among people who still take his word for gospel. It’s the continuation of scare propaganda, hate speech and rhetoric for him to get a round of applause and then hell have another each time he feels bad about himself.

Read more

Trump said some things that aren’t even based on fact, including that the election was stolen and there was evidence everywhere. He also assimilated the size of the rally crowd for the reason that he couldn’t have lost. It’s the same lyrics for a crowd that doesn’t care to cover them.

On the eve of another election season, I think it’s crucial that the media as a whole call things what they are regarding any coverage of a possible Trump presidential election in 2024. Now I’m aware of the irony of writing about this rally, but bear with me. Pretending the election was stolen because you can’t accept defeat or any aluminum dog whistle is nothing you watch both sides on. If you are going to cover these sessions, please give me a shout, realize they are just that. Just like this quote here:

The story continues

From Business Insider:

The left now rations life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminates and denigrates, simply bashing white people to determine who lives and who dies, Trump said.

You get it based on race. In fact, in New York State, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical help. If you’re white, you go all the way to the bottom of the line.

It’s wrong. Ridiculous. When was the last time Trump was in New York? Former President Trump was referring to a Wall Street Journal opinion piece. He bets on the hope that no one will read it and cross-check. Guidelines have been developed in places like New York, Minnesota and Utah because COVID-19 treatments such as monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals are in short supply.

A particular highlight is:

non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor due to long-standing systemic health and societal inequalities that increase the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

As the CDC noted, Hispanics or Latinos are dying from COVID-19 at a 2.1x rate compared to whites, and blacks or African Americans are dying at a 1.9x rate. former president conveniently left out. More rallies and more made up things are meant to inflame anger in Trump’s base, one way or another they are the ones being disenfranchised.

But like that escalator ride in 2016 when Trump announced his presidency, it’s critical that the media and people don’t get caught up in the explosive hype. There is no rehabilitation for this, no matter how many words in a thesaurus we can substitute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/former-president-says-crazy-untrue-220000624.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos